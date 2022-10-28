Read full article on original website
Related
Musk: Banned Twitter users will not immediately have accounts restored
Elon Musk said that Twitter will not allow anyone banned from the social media site to have their accounts reinstated until the company sets up a “clear process” to do so. Musk who closed a $44 billion deal for Twitter last week, said in a tweet early Wednesday that he had spoken to several civil society leaders about enacting a procedure that “will continue to combat hate and harassment and enforce its election integrity policies.”
L’Oréal Becomes Latest Brand to Suspend Twitter Advertising
L’Oréal, the world’s biggest cosmetics maker, has suspended its advertising spending on Twitter, becoming the latest company to “quietly quit” the platform since Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition. Big brands are reportedly nervous that Musk’s Twitter will open the floodgates of inappropriate content, and Musk has tried to reassure advertisers, posting an open letter Oct. 28: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences!” That hasn’t stopped brands from reviewing their relationship with Twitter, with one ad executive telling the Financial Times that “there’s some quiet quitting going on.” Nevertheless Twitter is this week reassuring advertisers, with one email sent to a media agency and seen by the Times asking brands to “bear with us as we move through this transition.” L’Oréal follows General Motors Group, which last week announced it had “temporarily paused” paid advertising “as is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform.” More brands appear to be following suit after Interpublic, one of the world’s largest advertising groups, recommended its clients pause spending on Twitter for the next week.Read it at Financial Times
FOX43.com
Twitter owner Elon Musk says verified accounts to cost $8 per month
WASHINGTON — Elon Musk is adamant about changing the process surrounding Twitter's iconic blue check mark. The world's richest man and owner of the social media platform tweeted on Tuesday that users would have to pay $8 a month if they wanted to keep the verification check mark in the future.
Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000
NEW YORK — (AP) — Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he takes responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in their communities.
Snyders to explore Commanders sale amid federal criminal probe
The U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has begun a criminal probe into alleged financial improprieties by the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon. The report comes hours after news that Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to help with a potential sale of the team. The report comes months after the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a 20-page...
FOX43.com
No, Meta has not announced plans to start charging people for Facebook accounts
In late October, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, reported their quarterly earnings and said they were experiencing a decline in revenue and profit, amid a slump in advertising dollars. The company’s struggles led headlines, and users on the website began to claim Facebook would soon charge a fee to use its services.
Comments / 0