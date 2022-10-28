L’Oréal, the world’s biggest cosmetics maker, has suspended its advertising spending on Twitter, becoming the latest company to “quietly quit” the platform since Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition. Big brands are reportedly nervous that Musk’s Twitter will open the floodgates of inappropriate content, and Musk has tried to reassure advertisers, posting an open letter Oct. 28: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences!” That hasn’t stopped brands from reviewing their relationship with Twitter, with one ad executive telling the Financial Times that “there’s some quiet quitting going on.” Nevertheless Twitter is this week reassuring advertisers, with one email sent to a media agency and seen by the Times asking brands to “bear with us as we move through this transition.” L’Oréal follows General Motors Group, which last week announced it had “temporarily paused” paid advertising “as is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform.” More brands appear to be following suit after Interpublic, one of the world’s largest advertising groups, recommended its clients pause spending on Twitter for the next week.Read it at Financial Times

30 MINUTES AGO