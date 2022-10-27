ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting another Pac-12 men’s basketball title

The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Texas transfer Courtney Ramey suspended for first 3 games with Arizona

A key addition to Arizona’s lineup won’t be available for the first three games of the regular season. An athletic department spokesman has confirmed that guard Courtney Ramey, a graduate transfer from Texas, has been suspended by the NCAA for the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein initially reported the news on Monday afternoon:
TUCSON, AZ
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts USC-Arizona refs for blatant clock error

USC’s football team had a chance to build on its 17-13 lead against Arizona on Saturday night. Just before halftime, the Trojans were into Wildcats’ territory and while USC was out of time outs, the Trojans seemingly had more than enough time to complete a pass in bounds, get up to the line while the chains were being set and spike the ball. Only, it didn’t quite work out that way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGUN 9

Young Wildcats need Kerr Kriisa’s 'fire' more than ever

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On an Arizona team of talented but soft-spoken players, point guard Kerr Kriisa stands out. He directs the team on and off the court with a style all his own. “The guy’s fire,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said of Kriisa. “A fiery personality and he...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Wildcats Head to Hawai'i For Nanea Pac-12 Preview

KONA, Hawai'i – No. 13 Arizona Women's Golf will look to cap its successful Fall when it takes on conference foes in the Nanea Pac-12 Preview, beginning on Halloween. All 11 of the Pac-12's women's golf programs, in addition to Hawai'i, will compete for three days at the world-renowned Nanea Golf Club on the main island of Hawai'i. The Wildcats have posted a third place and runner-up finish in two of their three tournaments this season.
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team

Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade

Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona

As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps

Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

