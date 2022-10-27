Read full article on original website
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting another Pac-12 men’s basketball title
The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball faces Western Oregon in exhibition
It was a little more than a month ago when Arizona fans got their first glimpse of the 2022-23 Wildcats, during the annual Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage. Since then the team has gone through the basketball version of preseason training camp, which coach Tommy Lloyd said Friday was winding down. Along...
Texas transfer Courtney Ramey suspended for first 3 games with Arizona
A key addition to Arizona’s lineup won’t be available for the first three games of the regular season. An athletic department spokesman has confirmed that guard Courtney Ramey, a graduate transfer from Texas, has been suspended by the NCAA for the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein initially reported the news on Monday afternoon:
What Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams said after USC's win over Arizona
TUCSON - Caleb Williams was angry after USC's 43-42 loss to Utah. So angry that he promised to "get back up and punch somebody else in the face." Williams did exactly that on Saturday, passing for a career-high 411 yards and five touchdowns to lead USC to a 45-37 victory over Arizona. ...
Watch: Most notable things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to No. 10 USC
No. 10 USC outlasted the Arizona Wildcats 45-37 Saturday evening at Arizona Stadium. Despite the UA (3-5) recording over 500 yards (593) for the second straight week, the Wildcats allowed USC (7-1) to tab 621 yards — the most Arizona has surrendered all season. Here are the best things...
USC football beats Arizona 45-37: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 game
It wasn't easy, but Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans got the job done on Saturday night. Williams threw for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead No. 10 USC to a 45-37 victory over Arizona. The Trojans were missing their top two receivers - Jordan Addison and Mario Williams - but they ...
Pac-12 football officials bungle another big call in USC-Arizona game
TUCSON - Here we go again. If Pac-12 football officiating wasn't already viewed in a laughable light, the situation that unfolded in the final five seconds of the first half of Saturday's Arizona vs. USC game will push it over the top. Here's what transpired: USC quarterback Caleb Williams ...
CFB world blasts USC-Arizona refs for blatant clock error
USC’s football team had a chance to build on its 17-13 lead against Arizona on Saturday night. Just before halftime, the Trojans were into Wildcats’ territory and while USC was out of time outs, the Trojans seemingly had more than enough time to complete a pass in bounds, get up to the line while the chains were being set and spike the ball. Only, it didn’t quite work out that way.
How to watch USC vs. Arizona: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and the No. 10 USC Trojans travel to Tucson for a Pac-12 battle with Arizona
Young Wildcats need Kerr Kriisa’s 'fire' more than ever
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On an Arizona team of talented but soft-spoken players, point guard Kerr Kriisa stands out. He directs the team on and off the court with a style all his own. “The guy’s fire,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said of Kriisa. “A fiery personality and he...
Wildcats Head to Hawai'i For Nanea Pac-12 Preview
KONA, Hawai'i – No. 13 Arizona Women's Golf will look to cap its successful Fall when it takes on conference foes in the Nanea Pac-12 Preview, beginning on Halloween. All 11 of the Pac-12's women's golf programs, in addition to Hawai'i, will compete for three days at the world-renowned Nanea Golf Club on the main island of Hawai'i. The Wildcats have posted a third place and runner-up finish in two of their three tournaments this season.
Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team
Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade
Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona
As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as he was also a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
