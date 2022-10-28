Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Hits Lowest Price Yet
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on PC a couple months back to rave reviews. If you haven't picked it up yet, your patience has been rewarded. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is currently discounted to $43.19 at Fanatical. This is the lowest price yet since launch, and you'll receive a Steam key that can instantly be redeemed on Steam.
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man: 8 Devils And Fiends From The Anime That Will Haunt Your Nightmares
A few weeks into Crunchyroll's newest anime Chainsaw Man, and we've already seen a ton of horrifying monsters. And as the show rolls on, we keep seeing more and more devils that need to be killed. Also available on Hulu, the show follows a devil hunter named Denji, and his devil pup Pochita, who sacrifices himself to save Denji's life. Now, the two are joined, and Denji can turn into Chainsaw Man–a man with chainsaws on his arms and on his head.
Gamespot
In This Tony Hawk-Style Roguelite Shooter, You Get Stronger By Doing Tricks And Killing Monsters
In Motordoom, you rip sick tricks on a motorbike while murdering demons en masse. The game takes inspiration from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and action roguelikes a la Vampire Survivors. In a brief video the developer posted on twitter, you can masked motorbike rider flipping and grinding while shooting floating,...
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre: Reborn | Story Trailer
Besieged from all sides, you’re tasked with taking on the Galgastani and the oppressive Bakram-Valerian rulers in order to bring peace to the long persecuted Walister people. Build your party from loyal allies and hired units and lead them to victory, for the peace your countrymen have sought for so long.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Odin & Freya
The tale of Odin and Freya, both in legend and the game, is a fraught one, and will lie at the center of God of War Ragnarok. So let’s look at the history of Odin and Freya in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to their God of War counterparts, and what that might mean for God of War Ragnarok.
Comments / 0