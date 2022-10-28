We are heading to Web 3.0. It will prove to be the wildest benchmark in the technology and digital world to this date. As it seems full of hopes, the metaverse can be a wild dream, or a fad, for those who still have not adapted to digital technology or are basically digitally illiterate. While people who grew up in the internet era are predominantly ahead, for other generations, the usage of technology can still be a bit of a puzzle, despite the need for digital literacy being a hot topic these days.

