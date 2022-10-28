ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Opelousas Catholic handles Sacred Heart to steam toward possible District 6-1A crown

For a quarter, Sacred Heart seemed ready to give Opelousas Catholic all it wanted in a matchup that would go a long way in determining the District 6-1A champion. But Opelousas Catholic took over in the second and third quarters, blowing past Sacred Heart of Ville Platte with 40 unanswered points in a 40-6 victory on Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

LCA Shuts Out North Vermilion to Set Up District Title Showdown With STM

The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights were not looking past the North Vermilion Patriots as they dominated the game from start to end on Friday night. After the Patriots’ first drive stalled, the Knights offense moved through the Patriots defense like a knife through hot butter, pushing the tempo in a scheme that was completely different than the ball control pace of North Vermilion’s Wing-T offense. Dudley Jackson III capped off the drive with a 17-yard scamper to put LCA on top 7-0.
MAURICE, LA
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates

Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
LOUISIANA STATE
theleesvilleleader.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Abbeville Meridional

Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry

ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Congregational Church – 213 S. Louisiana Street-- with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M....
ABBEVILLE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
OBERLIN, LA
worldatlas.com

6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana

The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy