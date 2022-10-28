ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

queenoftheclick.com

Painted Halloween Windows in Bay Ridge

Students painted the windows in Bay Ridge. I didn’t see all of them, but Bay Ridge photographer, Tom Hilton shared the beautiful window paintings here.
queenoftheclick.com

Dyker Heights Was Divided Into Three NYC Council Districts to Minimize That Community’s Power – Brannan Didn’t Stand Up For Brooklyn

NYC Council voted to keep this ridiculous council district. Gerrymandering is alive and well here. The same Democrats who complained about gerrymandering years ago, were silent now. No one thought that breaking Dyker Heights into three districts was a problem, while they diminish the community’s power in this beautiful neighborhood....
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Iwen Chu Brought Hotel Workers to Campaign

Some people with Hotel shirts showed up in Brooklyn to campaign with Iwen Chu. I went to their website – the Hotel and Gaming Workers (. Their website shows a map with dots for where they are located – none are on our neighborhood. These people aren’t here...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Lombardo’s Pizza in Bay Ridge

Akuban shared this great picture of Lombardo’s Pizza at 279 71st Street in Bay Ridge. 718-238-7100.
harlemworldmagazine.com

Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”

Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Spooktacular Building 79th Street in Bay Ridge

The corner of 79th Street and 3rd Avenue has some super spooky decorations. These pictures can’t do them justice. On a breezy afternoon, these ghosts move back and forth in the most eerie way possible. The building owner hung these in a way which allows their movement to be super creepy (in a good Halloween way).
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks

NEW YORK, NY – Another subway rider in New York City was thrown onto the tracks on Monday. This comes as the city launches a public information blitz showing an increase in officers inside the subway system. On Monday, a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto the tracks at the ‘6’ train platform at East 77th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. He was rescued by nearby good Samaritans before the train arrived at the station and suffered only minor scratches and bruises. The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, about 5’7″ tall, who was bald The post NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC Issues ‘Halal Guide” Featuring Terror Mosques

Fore the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York City issued an official “Halal Guide” to its landmarks and tourist attractions. The guide, featuring Muslim women in hijabs in front of skyscrapers, informs us that Muslims are “making an indelible mark on the City” and boasts of the “over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US”. That’s almost one mosque for every 9 people murdered in and around the World Trade Center by Islamic terrorists.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

