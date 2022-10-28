Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx ZooBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire departmentB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Related
queenoftheclick.com
Painted Halloween Windows in Bay Ridge
Students painted the windows in Bay Ridge. I didn’t see all of them, but Bay Ridge photographer, Tom Hilton shared the beautiful window paintings here.
NYC is seeking developers to build 150k square feet of space on Staten Island to house city offices and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City initiative meant to inject economic stimulus into the outer-boroughs has set its sights on the North Shore, and it’s coming with a large appetite. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Wednesday that it wants to see building...
queenoftheclick.com
Dyker Heights Was Divided Into Three NYC Council Districts to Minimize That Community’s Power – Brannan Didn’t Stand Up For Brooklyn
NYC Council voted to keep this ridiculous council district. Gerrymandering is alive and well here. The same Democrats who complained about gerrymandering years ago, were silent now. No one thought that breaking Dyker Heights into three districts was a problem, while they diminish the community’s power in this beautiful neighborhood....
NYC Subway Crime: Man critically injured in Times Square stabbing
One man was stabbed in the torso and another man was wounded after a fight broke out at the 42nd St. Times Square subway station.
queenoftheclick.com
Iwen Chu Brought Hotel Workers to Campaign
Some people with Hotel shirts showed up in Brooklyn to campaign with Iwen Chu. I went to their website – the Hotel and Gaming Workers (. Their website shows a map with dots for where they are located – none are on our neighborhood. These people aren’t here...
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
queenoftheclick.com
Lombardo’s Pizza in Bay Ridge
Akuban shared this great picture of Lombardo’s Pizza at 279 71st Street in Bay Ridge. 718-238-7100.
harlemworldmagazine.com
Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”
Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
Ex-NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg randomly attacked in Manhattan: NYPD
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Sarah Feinberg, former president of the New York City Transit Authority, was randomly attacked in Manhattan, police said. Feinberg, 45, was standing at Sixth Avenue and West 21st Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked, according to the NYPD. Feinberg declined medical attention, police said. The man hasn’t […]
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
queenoftheclick.com
Spooktacular Building 79th Street in Bay Ridge
The corner of 79th Street and 3rd Avenue has some super spooky decorations. These pictures can’t do them justice. On a breezy afternoon, these ghosts move back and forth in the most eerie way possible. The building owner hung these in a way which allows their movement to be super creepy (in a good Halloween way).
NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks
NEW YORK, NY – Another subway rider in New York City was thrown onto the tracks on Monday. This comes as the city launches a public information blitz showing an increase in officers inside the subway system. On Monday, a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto the tracks at the ‘6’ train platform at East 77th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. He was rescued by nearby good Samaritans before the train arrived at the station and suffered only minor scratches and bruises. The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, about 5’7″ tall, who was bald The post NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC Department of Sanitation unveils newest Trucks of Art series
New York City's garbage trucks got a colorful makeover with help from some young artists.
City announces safety upgrades at more than 1,200 NYC intersections, including dozens on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Sunday that the administration has completed safety upgrades at more than 1,200 intersections so far this year, including dozens across Staten Island. By the end of 2022, officials said they hope to...
MTA to explain revised plan to place monopoles in 7 neighborhoods at upcoming public meeting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — MTA representatives will explain the updated Staten Island Railway (SIR) radio system plan — including the proposed placement of controversial monopoles along the train route — during a Community Board 3 meeting this week. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Traffic and Transportation Committee...
queenoftheclick.com
Dyker Heights – Someone Has the Master Key from the Post Office And Is Opening the Mailboxes
Some mail is being taken at a building in Dyker Heights because the guy has the master key. The police don’t usually get involved with missing mail, but this is one reason we need stronger politicians in this area – so problems can be handled. . Hugs,. marlene.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Tuscan-inspired,‘ Lighthouse Hill, $1.8M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 131 Meisner Ave., sits on a 9,850 square-foot, street-to-street property nestled on Lighthouse Hill. Priced at $1,825,000, the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a built-in, two-car garage, a large paved driveway with parking for several vehicles,...
The Jewish Press
NYC Issues ‘Halal Guide” Featuring Terror Mosques
Fore the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York City issued an official “Halal Guide” to its landmarks and tourist attractions. The guide, featuring Muslim women in hijabs in front of skyscrapers, informs us that Muslims are “making an indelible mark on the City” and boasts of the “over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US”. That’s almost one mosque for every 9 people murdered in and around the World Trade Center by Islamic terrorists.
Comments / 0