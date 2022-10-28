ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge, NY

Painted Halloween Windows in Bay Ridge

Students painted the windows in Bay Ridge. I didn’t see all of them, but Bay Ridge photographer, Tom Hilton shared the beautiful window paintings here.
Lombardo’s Pizza in Bay Ridge

Akuban shared this great picture of Lombardo’s Pizza at 279 71st Street in Bay Ridge. 718-238-7100.
Spooktacular Building 79th Street in Bay Ridge

The corner of 79th Street and 3rd Avenue has some super spooky decorations. These pictures can’t do them justice. On a breezy afternoon, these ghosts move back and forth in the most eerie way possible. The building owner hung these in a way which allows their movement to be super creepy (in a good Halloween way).
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Huge Celebration in Bay Ridge Friday 10/28

Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge is having a free, fun Halloween Festival with a lot of nice things for children and families. It will be from 6 – 9 pm on 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 85th Street. Come out and stroll, enjoy the music and all the...
Prospect Heights restaurant to celebrate the holidays with special feasts

A Prospect Heights restaurant came out on the other side of the pandemic still kicking despite shutdowns and restrictions. The Leland Eating and Drinking House is going all out this holiday season with special feasts for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Leland's owner says the Thanksgiving four-course meal...
BROOKLYN, NY
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27

Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Dyker Heights Was Divided Into Three NYC Council Districts to Minimize That Community’s Power – Brannan Didn’t Stand Up For Brooklyn

NYC Council voted to keep this ridiculous council district. Gerrymandering is alive and well here. The same Democrats who complained about gerrymandering years ago, were silent now. No one thought that breaking Dyker Heights into three districts was a problem, while they diminish the community’s power in this beautiful neighborhood....
BROOKLYN, NY
Finding Who You Are In New York

Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island. When will the swarms stop?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to invade Staten Island, the biggest question is when will the infestation stop for the winter?. South Shore residents have been complaining about the swarms of the invasive insects for months, and a flood of complaints have recently come into the office of City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), who hosted a lanternfly hunt on Sunday morning.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Take 5 lottery ticket worth $20,000 sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Saturday was a lucky day for New York. In addition to four winning Powerball tickets, a Take 5 ticket worth $20,297.00 was bought in Brooklyn. The top-prize winning ticket was sold at Broadway Mini Market Deli Corp located at 403 Broadway. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. […]
BROOKLYN, NY

