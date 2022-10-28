Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
queenoftheclick.com
Painted Halloween Windows in Bay Ridge
Students painted the windows in Bay Ridge. I didn’t see all of them, but Bay Ridge photographer, Tom Hilton shared the beautiful window paintings here.
queenoftheclick.com
Lombardo’s Pizza in Bay Ridge
Akuban shared this great picture of Lombardo’s Pizza at 279 71st Street in Bay Ridge. 718-238-7100.
queenoftheclick.com
Spooktacular Building 79th Street in Bay Ridge
The corner of 79th Street and 3rd Avenue has some super spooky decorations. These pictures can’t do them justice. On a breezy afternoon, these ghosts move back and forth in the most eerie way possible. The building owner hung these in a way which allows their movement to be super creepy (in a good Halloween way).
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Iron Chef’ David Burke to open his first NYC restaurant in nearly three years
Chef David Burke, a prime mover on the culinary scene for decades and an “Iron Chef America” star, has chosen 277 Park Ave. to launch his first New York venture in nearly three years. If it seems that we report on a new office-tower restaurant every week, it’s...
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
queenoftheclick.com
Huge Celebration in Bay Ridge Friday 10/28
Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge is having a free, fun Halloween Festival with a lot of nice things for children and families. It will be from 6 – 9 pm on 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 85th Street. Come out and stroll, enjoy the music and all the...
News 12
Prospect Heights restaurant to celebrate the holidays with special feasts
A Prospect Heights restaurant came out on the other side of the pandemic still kicking despite shutdowns and restrictions. The Leland Eating and Drinking House is going all out this holiday season with special feasts for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Leland's owner says the Thanksgiving four-course meal...
Caught on video: Man tears down American flag from popular Staten Island deli. Owner ripping mad.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Dongan Hills deli owner is more than a little perturbed after the American flag that hangs from the front of his Hylan Boulevard business was viciously torn down early Saturday morning. Mario Ariemma, 66, of South Beach, owner of Ariemma’s Italian Deli, shared video...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Tuscan-inspired,‘ Lighthouse Hill, $1.8M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 131 Meisner Ave., sits on a 9,850 square-foot, street-to-street property nestled on Lighthouse Hill. Priced at $1,825,000, the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a built-in, two-car garage, a large paved driveway with parking for several vehicles,...
NYC is seeking developers to build 150k square feet of space on Staten Island to house city offices and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City initiative meant to inject economic stimulus into the outer-boroughs has set its sights on the North Shore, and it’s coming with a large appetite. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Wednesday that it wants to see building...
queenoftheclick.com
Weed Being Sold in Bay Ridge – Andrew Gounardes Voted For This
Some stores in Bay Ridge are selling weed. Play the video above. A Bay Ridge resident went into the store and then called out the politicians in this area. Justin Brannan is on the video. He hasn’t done anything about it. Andrew Gounardes voted for the weed in the...
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
queenoftheclick.com
Dyker Heights Was Divided Into Three NYC Council Districts to Minimize That Community’s Power – Brannan Didn’t Stand Up For Brooklyn
NYC Council voted to keep this ridiculous council district. Gerrymandering is alive and well here. The same Democrats who complained about gerrymandering years ago, were silent now. No one thought that breaking Dyker Heights into three districts was a problem, while they diminish the community’s power in this beautiful neighborhood....
Thrillist
These Are the Most Popular Neighborhoods in NYC for Apartment Hunters
It doesn't take a born-and-raised New Yorker to tell you that places like SoHo and TriBeCa are prime real estate, but there are a wide array of neighborhoods across the boroughs that pique the interest of apartment hunters. The NYC real estate website StreetEasy just released a new report focusing...
Finding Who You Are In New York
Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
Spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island. When will the swarms stop?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to invade Staten Island, the biggest question is when will the infestation stop for the winter?. South Shore residents have been complaining about the swarms of the invasive insects for months, and a flood of complaints have recently come into the office of City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), who hosted a lanternfly hunt on Sunday morning.
From pumpkin soup to all-you-can eat – five S.I. restaurants to try before Thanksgiving
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fall finally brings us a riot of colors. Inspired by the oranges, golds and vermillion on the landscape, chefs around the Island step up to the season. Check out these sweater weather suppers and discover two all-you-can-eat options along the eating journey.
Take 5 lottery ticket worth $20,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Saturday was a lucky day for New York. In addition to four winning Powerball tickets, a Take 5 ticket worth $20,297.00 was bought in Brooklyn. The top-prize winning ticket was sold at Broadway Mini Market Deli Corp located at 403 Broadway. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. […]
Nearly 100 evacuated after underground Hell's Kitchen homeless encampment catches fire
The encampment was three levels below a hotel-turned-homeless shelter, and 25 feet above the tracks of Amtrak's Empire line.
Comments / 0