Tony Catania
3d ago
20 Year's Ago This Guy Would Have Been Among The Missing When The Columbos Ran That Neighborhood.
4
77-year-old Bronx food market employee slashed during dispute
A 77-year-old food Bronx market employee was slashed in the face Friday afternoon, authorities said.
queenoftheclick.com
Dyker Heights – Someone Has the Master Key from the Post Office And Is Opening the Mailboxes
Some mail is being taken at a building in Dyker Heights because the guy has the master key. The police don’t usually get involved with missing mail, but this is one reason we need stronger politicians in this area – so problems can be handled. . Hugs,. marlene.
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx.
Police: Man exposed himself to 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Investigators said he also offered her money to perform a sex act. The disturbing incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 38th Street near 13th Avenue in Borough Park. Police said the man lured the girl into a building, but she was able to run away. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Ambulance stolen from Brooklyn hospital is recovered 6 miles away
An ambulance was stolen from a Brooklyn hospital Sunday and the thief who took it on a six-mile joyride has not yet been arrested, police said.
queenoftheclick.com
Painted Halloween Windows in Bay Ridge
Students painted the windows in Bay Ridge. I didn’t see all of them, but Bay Ridge photographer, Tom Hilton shared the beautiful window paintings here.
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
Police: 78-year-old punched in the face after asking commuter to lower volume on his music
The incident occurred Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. at the 96th Street and 7th Avenue subway station.
fox5ny.com
Subway crime: Man stabs subway rider who refused to argue with him
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man stabbed a subway rider in the back early Friday morning. According to authorities, at around 4:20 a.m. on October 28, the victim, a 58-year-old man was walking on a southbound A line platform at the 125th Street-St. Nicholas Avenue station in Harlem.
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
Woman fatally shot in parking lot on Long Island
The shooting happened in the back of a parking lot on Middle Country Road in Coram early Saturday morning.
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
Man dead, woman injured in shooting at Brooklyn Halloween party, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the back and a woman was injured when gunfire broke out at a Halloween party in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at 1006 Atlantic Ave. at around 6:20 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back, police […]
NBC New York
5 Wanted for Staten Island High School Shooting Fled in Stolen Car: Cops
The five suspects being sought in Tuesday's shooting of a 14-year-old student outside a Staten Island school took off in a reportedly stolen vehicle, according to authorities. New surveillance images released by the NYPD on Saturday show the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla officials said was reported stolen on Monday, one day before the shooting, and used to flee the scene.
Man stabs commuter who ignored him when he tried to pick fight in subway
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a commuter in a Harlem subway station early Friday morning when the victim ignored his provocations, according to police.
Knife fight at Times Square subway station leaves two hospitalized
A knife fight in the Times Square subway station left two men hospitalized early Saturday morning, according to police. A 22-year-old and 23-year-old were arguing in the pedestrian tunnel between the shuttle and the Times Square-42nd Street subway.
NYPD: Individuals sought in Tottenville High School shooting fled in stolen car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The five individuals sought for questioning in connection with the shooting outside Tottenville High School fled the location in a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen, according to the NYPD. The vehicle was being operated by an additional unknown individual, police said.
VIDEO: Group beats, robs teen inside Queens subway station, use stolen debit card after
Police are searching for a group of five females accused of violently robbing a teen girl inside a Queens subway station on Thursday, authorities said.
