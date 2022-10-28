ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

No. 22 K-State shuts out No. 9 Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas State football took down its second top-ten opponent this season at home on Saturday, shutting out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. With Adrian Martinez deemed a game time decision due to injury, Will Howard stepped up under center for the second straight game. Howard started the scoring off early in the first quarter, driving down the field and sending a 38 yd touchdown pass to Kade Warner. 7-0 KSU.
Blue Valley West defeats Shawnee Mission Northwest, 52-28

St. Thomas Aquinas ran wild on Paola to begin their playoff run. (Jared Koller and Nick Sloan, KCTV5 News) For the third straight season, St. James Academy ended the season for Basehor-Linwood. Bishop Miege cruises in 63-14 victory over Ottawa. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jon Holmes and Bishop Miege are...
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game. The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game. A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m. However, all...
Researchers work to identify unmarked graves in Lawrence cemetery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A project in Lawrence is working to honor the dead, though few have ever heard their names. A team of researchers has been examining the potter’s field in Oak Hill Cemetery, a corner of the cemetery full of unmarked graves. Kerry Altenbernd, part of the...
Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
One dead following shooting in the 9400 block of Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bales in KCMO. There’s no immediate information about the victim. No suspect is in custody at this time.
KCK police investigate after body recovered from Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, Kan., are investigating after a body was recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday afternoon. Police say the body of an adult male was found just south of Interstate 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Authorities say the body had not...
Panasonic to start building massive battery plant in De Soto next month

DE SOTO, Ks. (KCTV) - Panasonic is slated to begin construction of its planned electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto sometime in November, with production set to start by March 2025. The Japanese-based company made the announcement Monday in Tokyo, according to a Reuters news report. The massive construction...
KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating two separate suspicious deaths Sunday morning, a department spokesperson said. One of the deaths occurred at 24th Street and Topping. The other dead person was located in the 5600 block of Paloma. “Both circumstances are initially believed...
