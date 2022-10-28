ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXRM

Survivor to speak at Human Trafficking Symposium

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — How serious and prevalent is human trafficking in Colorado? The 15th annual Human Trafficking Symposium will uncover the dark truths of human trafficking masked within communities in Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29. “And Justice For All,” will be hosted at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Berger Hall from 9 a.m. to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thecatalystnews.com

Colorado College Students to Travel to COP 27 to Discuss Climate Change

October 28, 2022 | NEWS | By Mika Alexander | Photo by Gracie Roe. This November, 10 Colorado College students will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to participate in the 27th Conference of Parties (COP) on climate change. The students will be accompanied by Professor Sarah Hautzinger and Mindfulness Fellow Myra Jackson.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thecatalystnews.com

A Ballot Guide and Voter Resources for the 2022 Midterms

October 28, 2022 | NEWS | By Marynn Krull | Photo from The Catalyst Archives. As Block Three begins, the weather grows colder, and 2022 enters its final months, Colorado College students find themselves with one more crucial responsibility: voting. The 2022 midterm elections are in full swing and organizations like CC Votes, a nonpartisan student voter engagement group, are hoping to mobilize student voters before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Columbian Elementary parents emotional after learning school could close

For parents of Columbian Elementary students, news that their school could potentially close at the end of the year is still very fresh."We thought we had time," said Sarah Rasay.Those emotions now fueling their fight for answers."Why can't the Trevista kids and teachers move to Columbian?" one of the elementary students asked. "How many kids are going to be packed into the classrooms?" another parent asked.Questions that were fired off at DPS officials at a community meeting held just two days after a list of 10 schools recommended for closure was released by the district on Tuesday.DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero...
PUEBLO, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth in Pueblo accused of stealing over $570K from Medicaid

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo woman faces multiple charges connected to stealing thousands from Medicaid in fraudulent telemedicine billing. According to the Colorado Attorney General's Office, the Colorado Department of Law filed charges against 46-year-old Renee Fasano, the owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth. An investigation by the department's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found out The post Owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth in Pueblo accused of stealing over $570K from Medicaid appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs teen wins top award at New York City film festival

A 2022 Manitou Springs High School graduate nabbed the top award at the biggest youth film festival in the world last weekend. Youth Documentary Academy alumna Olive Van Eimeren’s 15-minute film, “Skinned Knees,” was named best documentary at the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival in New York City. The honor also earned her a full scholarship, valued at $60,000, to Huntington University in Indiana, where she plans to take film classes next fall. This is the second time in eight years a YDA student has claimed the top documentary prize.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan

(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs has new reasons for visiting popular Briarhurst Manor Estate

The Briarhurst Manor Estate, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, has a new chef, William Glowacki, and pastry chef, Megan Reeves. Glowacki is a student at Paragon Culinary School and will graduate in June. Reeves is a former student at Paragon and has worked at several restaurants in Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs and Green Mountain Falls. The chefs are busy creating a new menu and Reeves, in addition to doing desserts, is eager to start making breads for the eatery, too.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO

