Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance lawSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Related
Survivor to speak at Human Trafficking Symposium
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — How serious and prevalent is human trafficking in Colorado? The 15th annual Human Trafficking Symposium will uncover the dark truths of human trafficking masked within communities in Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29. “And Justice For All,” will be hosted at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Berger Hall from 9 a.m. to […]
thecatalystnews.com
Colorado College Students to Travel to COP 27 to Discuss Climate Change
October 28, 2022 | NEWS | By Mika Alexander | Photo by Gracie Roe. This November, 10 Colorado College students will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to participate in the 27th Conference of Parties (COP) on climate change. The students will be accompanied by Professor Sarah Hautzinger and Mindfulness Fellow Myra Jackson.
thecatalystnews.com
A Ballot Guide and Voter Resources for the 2022 Midterms
October 28, 2022 | NEWS | By Marynn Krull | Photo from The Catalyst Archives. As Block Three begins, the weather grows colder, and 2022 enters its final months, Colorado College students find themselves with one more crucial responsibility: voting. The 2022 midterm elections are in full swing and organizations like CC Votes, a nonpartisan student voter engagement group, are hoping to mobilize student voters before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Columbian Elementary parents emotional after learning school could close
For parents of Columbian Elementary students, news that their school could potentially close at the end of the year is still very fresh."We thought we had time," said Sarah Rasay.Those emotions now fueling their fight for answers."Why can't the Trevista kids and teachers move to Columbian?" one of the elementary students asked. "How many kids are going to be packed into the classrooms?" another parent asked.Questions that were fired off at DPS officials at a community meeting held just two days after a list of 10 schools recommended for closure was released by the district on Tuesday.DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
KKTV
State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Hawley family says their 3-year-old son was left unattended at a Kid City USA daycare located at Constitution and Powers, telling 11 News he ingested bleach in a bathroom. The family says they received a call from the daycare saying an emergency had happened...
Owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth in Pueblo accused of stealing over $570K from Medicaid
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo woman faces multiple charges connected to stealing thousands from Medicaid in fraudulent telemedicine billing. According to the Colorado Attorney General's Office, the Colorado Department of Law filed charges against 46-year-old Renee Fasano, the owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth. An investigation by the department's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found out The post Owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth in Pueblo accused of stealing over $570K from Medicaid appeared first on KRDO.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
KKTV
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
coloradosprings.com
Colorado Springs teen wins top award at New York City film festival
A 2022 Manitou Springs High School graduate nabbed the top award at the biggest youth film festival in the world last weekend. Youth Documentary Academy alumna Olive Van Eimeren’s 15-minute film, “Skinned Knees,” was named best documentary at the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival in New York City. The honor also earned her a full scholarship, valued at $60,000, to Huntington University in Indiana, where she plans to take film classes next fall. This is the second time in eight years a YDA student has claimed the top documentary prize.
KKTV
8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan
(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!
Southern Colorado man, woman identified in RTD shooting deaths
A man and a woman from Pueblo were identified as the two people killed in a late Tuesday-night shootout with Douglas County sheriff's deputies at RTD’s light rail station in Lone Tree. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the deaths of David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, in...
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
cpr.org
El Paso County Commission joins Colorado Springs City Council in opposing recreational marijuana
El Paso County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution this week opposing ballot questions in Colorado Springs and Palmer Lake that, if approved, would legalize recreational marijuana. Commissioners largely focused on the potential long-term effects of the drug, saying it would only increase mental health concerns in the county and make...
Colorado Springs has new reasons for visiting popular Briarhurst Manor Estate
The Briarhurst Manor Estate, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, has a new chef, William Glowacki, and pastry chef, Megan Reeves. Glowacki is a student at Paragon Culinary School and will graduate in June. Reeves is a former student at Paragon and has worked at several restaurants in Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs and Green Mountain Falls. The chefs are busy creating a new menu and Reeves, in addition to doing desserts, is eager to start making breads for the eatery, too.
Comments / 0