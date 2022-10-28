ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, MA

nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
PEABODY, MA
franklincountynow.com

“T-bone” Accident In Orange, Both Drivers Injured

(Orange, MA) Two vehicles collided in Orange this weekend leaving an occupant trapped. While attempting to cross from West Myrtle Street onto South Main Street, they collided with another vehicle. One of the cars flipped over onto its side, leaving the occupant trapped inside. Orange Fire Department and two ambulances responded to the accident. The occupant was quickly freed from the vehicle. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
ORANGE, MA
WNAW 94.7

Western Massachusetts Speeding Stop Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest

Thanks to State Troopers, a speeding stop in western Massachusetts lead to a significant drug trafficking arrest. At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Massachusetts State Trooper Owen King, a recent graduate of the State Police Academy, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Michael Leslie. While on Route 91 northbound in Greenfield, Troopers King and Leslie clocked a grey sedan traveling over the posted speed limit. A search of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner had an active warrant through Holyoke District Court from 2011 and Troopers pulled the driver over.
GREENFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
NECN

2 Pets Killed, 1 Firefighter Injured in Massachusetts Fire

One firefighter was injured during a fire in Milford, Massachusetts, on Friday night. Authorities said the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Whitney Street. The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Milford fire. Two cats were killed and one was injured in...
MILFORD, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews work to put out house fire in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
MILFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries

An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
PEABODY, MA
homenewshere.com

Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests

MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
MANCHESTER, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fallen officers memorialized: Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel 'Manny' Familia added to state memorial

BOSTON — Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia: His was among the 394 names read at the 33rd annual Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation ceremony held Friday outside the Statehouse to honor the state's fallen men and women of law enforcement. Familia was one of seven officers from Worcester whose name was read,...
WORCESTER, MA

