nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Two Teens
WORCESTER - Police ask for help from the public to locate two teens missing since Sunday. Exavier Valdez, 13, (left) is 5'5" tall, weighs 147 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Adam Bazel, 16, (right) is 5'6" tall, weights 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham, Massachusetts, location on Thursday. "As I go to...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
franklincountynow.com
“T-bone” Accident In Orange, Both Drivers Injured
(Orange, MA) Two vehicles collided in Orange this weekend leaving an occupant trapped. While attempting to cross from West Myrtle Street onto South Main Street, they collided with another vehicle. One of the cars flipped over onto its side, leaving the occupant trapped inside. Orange Fire Department and two ambulances responded to the accident. The occupant was quickly freed from the vehicle. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Western Massachusetts Speeding Stop Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest
Thanks to State Troopers, a speeding stop in western Massachusetts lead to a significant drug trafficking arrest. At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Massachusetts State Trooper Owen King, a recent graduate of the State Police Academy, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Michael Leslie. While on Route 91 northbound in Greenfield, Troopers King and Leslie clocked a grey sedan traveling over the posted speed limit. A search of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner had an active warrant through Holyoke District Court from 2011 and Troopers pulled the driver over.
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
whdh.com
Just One Station: ‘Road rage’ incident leads to suspicious death in Manchester, N.H., police say
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was shot in a road rage incident Saturday, leading to a death Manchester police called “suspicious.”. Officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire on South Willow Street, Attorney General John M. Formella announced Saturday afternoon.
NECN
2 Pets Killed, 1 Firefighter Injured in Massachusetts Fire
One firefighter was injured during a fire in Milford, Massachusetts, on Friday night. Authorities said the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Whitney Street. The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Milford fire. Two cats were killed and one was injured in...
WMUR.com
8-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Salem taken to hospital, officials say
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday night in Salem was taken to the hospital, according to officials. The Salem Fire Department told News 9 that the 8-year-old was hit by a car around 9:15 p.m. on Main Street. The boy was taken to Lawrence...
Boston Police identify man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month. Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the area of 38 Westville Street in the early morning of Oct. 4. Officers responding...
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
WMUR.com
1 charged, more arrests expected in connection with tires piled on Rindge road
RINDGE, N.H. — A teenager from Jaffrey is facing several felonies for his alleged role in a tire pile that caused an accident on a road in Rindge. Earlier in October, police said the suspects stacked the tires to light them on fire but a vehicle drove into it.
whdh.com
Crews work to put out house fire in Milford
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
newbedfordguide.com
Boston woman allegedly sprays chemicals on shoppers, tries to light them on fire
“Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers...
Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries
An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
manchesterinklink.com
Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests
MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
Fallen officers memorialized: Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel 'Manny' Familia added to state memorial
BOSTON — Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia: His was among the 394 names read at the 33rd annual Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation ceremony held Friday outside the Statehouse to honor the state's fallen men and women of law enforcement. Familia was one of seven officers from Worcester whose name was read,...
