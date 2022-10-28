ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

World Cup: Qatar evicts thousands of foreign workers from Doha apartment blocks

Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes have said. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and...
SkySports

England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports

Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success

Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy