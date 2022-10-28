Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup to move top of Super 12 Group 2
David Miller hit an unbeaten half-century and the winning runs after Aiden Markram punished India's fielding errors as South Africa won a seesaw fixture in Perth by five wickets to move top of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. Markram (52 off 41) was dropped by Virat...
SkySports
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to move above England LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali calls on England's big-hitters to let shackles off in hope of reaching semi-finals
England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes he and his fellow big hitters can now cast off the shackles as they look to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. England's batting, so often their biggest strength in white-ball cricket, has misfired so far, with their quest to unify cricket's two major limited-overs trophies faltering.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: England rout Greece with 17 tries as Dom Young helps secure Group A top spot
Dom Young ran in four tries as England secured top spot in Rugby League World Cup Group A with a resounding 94-4 victory over Greece at Bramall Lane. The host nation was already out of sight at half-time as they led 44-4, with star winger Young proving the chief architect of the World Cup debutants' demise with his first-half haul.
SkySports
World Cup: Qatar evicts thousands of foreign workers from Doha apartment blocks
Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes have said. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and...
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds
England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Emily Rudge leads strong England Women's side for opener against Brazil
Emily Rudge will lead England into the fourth Rugby League World Cup of her career when they open the women’s tournament against Brazil. Head coach Craig Richards' squad for the opening match of the tournament at Headingley on Tuesday sees all four previous winners of the Woman of Steel award included as well.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland have belief they can reach semi-finals, says captain Andy Balbirnie
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie insists there is belief within his team that they can build on their victory over England and book a shock appearance in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Balbirnie's side bounced back from being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their opening Super 12s fixture by upsetting England...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: England's Kai Pearce-Paul out to forge own path after Sonny Bill Williams comparisons
With his deft offloading ability, strong ball carrying and tough tackling, it is perhaps no surprise Kai Pearce-Paul has drawn comparisons to one of the greats from some quarters. The 21-year-old Wigan Warriors player has been tagged as 'The English Sonny Bill Williams', with the New Zealand cross-code icon being...
SkySports
New Zealand 55-3 Wales: Black Ferns knock Wales out of Rugby World Cup at quarter-final stage
New Zealand eased past Wales 55-3 in Whangarei to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-final. In a convincing victory for the reigning champions, Portia Woodman scored two tries to become the Rugby World Cup all-time top try-scorer on 20 - overtaking England's Sue Day. In Saturday's earlier quarter-final, France produced...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Chantelle Crowl's England players to watch at the women's tournament
Betfred Women's Super League star Chantelle Crowl picks her five England players to watch ahead of the start of the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday…. Tara-Jane Stanley (York Valkyrie) Tara has had an incredible season with York this year, being named Woman of Steel. She's got a lot...
SkySports
Bermuda Championship: Winner Seamus Power wants to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September
Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot. "This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,"...
SkySports
ECB announces £3.5m funding boost for women's domestic cricket with number of professional players rising to 80
The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced a £3.5million increase in funding for the women's domestic game which will increase the number of professional players and raise the average salary. In addition to the England Women's centrally-contracted players, there will be 80 ECB-funded professionals in women's domestic cricket...
SkySports
Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
SkySports
Wasps' 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership suspension confirmed | RFU: 'Encouraging progress re new buyer'
Wasps, who already had their relegation to the Championship confirmed due to going into administration and were temporarily suspended, will now not feature for the remainder of the Premiership campaign. The club were placed into administration early last week and immediately ceased trading. All previously contracted players and staff departed...
Comments / 0