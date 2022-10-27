ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

NJ Spotlight

Street team promotes community peace in Trenton

A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
downbeach.com

Planning board enthusiastically approves Ventnor Plaza variances

VENTNOR – “Congratulations, it’s a boy and a girl,” Planning Board chairman Jay Cooke said after the board voted unanimously Oct. 24 to approve three variances for Ventnor Plaza shopping center owner Mark Greco of MLG Realty, LLC of Turnersville to begin revitalizing the city’s gateway area on Wellington Avenue.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Four new businesses to open doors

Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
DELCO.Today

These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
phillygrub.blog

MBB Management Offers Food Truck Rentals in Philadelphia

MBB Management, a Philadelphia area-based full-service hospitality company specializing in experiential and event marketing, came up with the brilliant idea of a customizable promo truck for businesses that need a food truck for one-off events. The truck can be rented for public and private events, including corporate events, or even at private homes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Halloween Activities This Weekend in the Capital City

With many fall festivities already underway, the city of Trenton is sure to be brimming with excitement all weekend. If you’re still trying to make plans for your Halloweekend, check out some of the awesome events below:. Trick or Treating at the Trenton Public Library (Oct. 31st, 12-7 pm):...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

