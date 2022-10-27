Read full article on original website
AC Board of Education Signs 5-Year Lease To Pay Exorbitant $$$
Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin has confirmed that the AC BOE has signed a 5-year lease to rent office space for the Atlantic City Public Schools central administration offices. According to Devlin, the 5-year deal will cost the taxpayers of Atlantic City more than $ 700,000 per-year....
Street team promotes community peace in Trenton
A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
Atlantic City Schools Have Significant Deficiency & Not In Compliance
We have been investigating a potentially serious situation within the Atlantic City Board of Education. Multiple BOE staff members and Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin have confirmed that there is a significant deficiency within the Atlantic City Public Schools system. The annual Atlantic City public schools budget...
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
downbeach.com
Planning board enthusiastically approves Ventnor Plaza variances
VENTNOR – “Congratulations, it’s a boy and a girl,” Planning Board chairman Jay Cooke said after the board voted unanimously Oct. 24 to approve three variances for Ventnor Plaza shopping center owner Mark Greco of MLG Realty, LLC of Turnersville to begin revitalizing the city’s gateway area on Wellington Avenue.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
shorelocalnews.com
Four new businesses to open doors
Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
phillygrub.blog
MBB Management Offers Food Truck Rentals in Philadelphia
MBB Management, a Philadelphia area-based full-service hospitality company specializing in experiential and event marketing, came up with the brilliant idea of a customizable promo truck for businesses that need a food truck for one-off events. The truck can be rented for public and private events, including corporate events, or even at private homes.
trentondaily.com
Halloween Activities This Weekend in the Capital City
With many fall festivities already underway, the city of Trenton is sure to be brimming with excitement all weekend. If you’re still trying to make plans for your Halloweekend, check out some of the awesome events below:. Trick or Treating at the Trenton Public Library (Oct. 31st, 12-7 pm):...
Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Trunk-or-treat events growing in popularity across New Jersey
Belmar hosted its annual costume contest and trunk-or-treat event Friday with plenty of kids lined up to take part in the festivities.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Kids sleeping on floor of city office building due to gaps in services, advocates say
Local child welfare advocates say there is an urgent issue with the system and it is continuously getting worse. They testified to state Democratic lawmakers at a policy hearing that there are unsafe conditions for children in city facilities.
