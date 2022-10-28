Read full article on original website
Pentagon: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, water supply had ‘widespread impact’
Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday had “widespread impact" on the country’s power grid, sparking concerns in the West, according to Pentagon officials.
North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion,
S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like” chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly young adults, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. It remained unclear what led...
Dozens killed after bridge carrying hundreds collapses into river in India
(MORBI, India) -- Dozens of people have died after a cable bridge carrying hundreds of people collapsed into a river in India, according to officials. At least 91 people were killed after the bridge collapsed Sunday evening over the Machchu River in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to state officials.
