S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like” chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly young adults, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. It remained unclear what led...
Dozens killed after bridge carrying hundreds collapses into river in India

(MORBI, India) -- Dozens of people have died after a cable bridge carrying hundreds of people collapsed into a river in India, according to officials. At least 91 people were killed after the bridge collapsed Sunday evening over the Machchu River in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to state officials.

