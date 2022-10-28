It’s official: The world’s richest man is down $44 billion and up one of the world’s most influential social-media sites. Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter closed late Thursday, ending the long legal drama over whether he’d actually go through with the agreement he struck in April. Musk tried to back out of the deal this summer, so Twitter sued him. Then earlier this month, Musk reversed course and offered to move ahead. A Delaware Chancery Court ruled that he had until October 28 to close the deal if he wanted to avoid a trial.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO