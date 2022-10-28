Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Courthouse News Service
Alameda County suburb sued over death of police captain by suicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The family of a former police captain who died by suicide this year sued the city of Fremont, claiming its mayor, city manager and police chief caused him “severe emotional distress" that led to his death. Annabel Bobbitt and her two children sued in...
eastcountytoday.net
Former Santa Rita Jail Inmate Sentenced To 7 Years For Distributing Fentanyl That Killed Fellow Inmate
OAKLAND – A federal judge today sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephane M. Hinds, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar.
2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
thesfnews.com
Suspects Arrested In Violent Mission District Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on October 5. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 48-year-old male victim who stated that he was attempting to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals blocked the victim’s access.
KCJJ
Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized
Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw that required immediate treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo police officer failed to report crash during pursuit in 2017
VALLEJO – A Vallejo police officer crashed into another car while driving through a red light during a 2017 pursuit, but did not stop to assess the other driver and did not report the crash to the police department for 47 minutes, according to a notice of discipline recently obtained by the Vallejo Sun.
Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the time to be a robbery that ended with a homicide. But this week investigators alleged that Nelson Chia hired Hasheem Bason, 33, to kill Xu. Both men were arrested Thursday on murder charges, the Bay Area News Group reported. The next day Chia was found dead inside a holding cell at Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. The killing drew attention both because of Xu’s prominence in the Oakland Chinatown community and due to fears of anti-Asian violence, stoked by earlier hate crimes in the Bay Area.
calcoasttimes.com
Alleged would-be thieves from Bay Area arrested in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
Contra Costa DA will not charge Deputy Andrew Hall in fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson
MARTINEZ -- Calling it a 'difficult and challenging case,' Contra Costa DA Diana Becton announced Friday her office will not file criminal charges against former deputy Andrew Hall in the 2021 fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson Becton said her office had consulted three police use-of-force experts before reaching a decision. One recommended charges while the other two called it lawful self-defense."A prosecutorial decision must rest squarely on the ability to prove an offense beyond reasonable doubt," the DA's office wrote in its final report. "After reviewing all the available evidence, one reasonable conclusion points to innocence and another reasonable...
californiaexaminer.net
After Being Arrested, Lili Xu’s Boyfriend Kills Himself
The lover of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in detention on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) revealed to KRON4. The guy, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO...
Man found hiding in Benicia woman's bedroom with duct tape, knife, police say
BENICIA, Calif. — A man was found hiding inside a Benicia woman's closet with a knife early Sunday morning, police said. The Benicia Police Department said they received a call from a woman along the 1300 block of West K Street reporting noises coming from her bedroom. Police said...
Suspect punches, kicks victim at UC Berkeley science building: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An aggravated assault happened overnight Sunday at UC Berkeley, according to an alert from campus police. Around 2 a.m., an unknown suspect allegedly punched and kicked a male victim while he was on the ground on the south side of the Li Kang Shing Center. Police said this was an “unprovoked” […]
Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 21-27
The following is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 1399 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Arrest Man in Connection With Homicide
San Jose police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing one man and wounding another Saturday night. Officers were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. to the intersection of Kaufmann Ct. and Melbourne Blvd. They found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died.
SFist
Two Arrested In Slaying of Oakland Dentist; One Is Victim's Longtime Boyfriend
Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with the August murder of Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, and one of the suspects is Xu's longtime boyfriend who was with her at the time of the killing. It appeared to be another random act of violence. 60-year-old Lili Xu,...
San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
Comments / 2