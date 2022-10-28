---- At approximately 4:36 p.m. a 4-inch natural gas line main was broken at 16th and North Madison. At 7:30 p.m. the Junction City Police Department, Junction City Fire Department, Junction City Public Works, and Kansas Gas Service are on scene. Kansas Gas Service Crews estimate the repairs will take at a minimum 4 hours to complete. All residents within a half block radius from the leak have been evacuated and no one is allowed within 1 block of the leak until the line is restored. Public Work Crews have blocked off the roads surrounding the leak at the following locations:

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO