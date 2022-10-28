Read full article on original website
Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation
TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
Candidates will be featured on JC Now
Candidates for elected office are being interviewed during the JC Now segments on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM this week at 6:35, 7:35 and 8:35 a.m. 1st District Geary County Commission candidate Trish Giordano is the guest on Monday while her opponent Brad Roether will be the guest on Tuesday. Candidates for 68th District and 65th District will be included in the shows later in the week.
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
County approves amended lease for the CVB
Geary County Commissioners have approved an amended lease for the Convention & Visitor's Bureau to remain in their offices at 222 W. 6th Street. Donna Price, CVB Director, said the governing body approved the lease. "So we will be here at least another year and probably longer than that." The CVB will pay $1,500 per month in rent, which also covers utilities.
Driver hospitalized in Manhattan after truck overturns on I-70
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4:30a.m. Thursday in Riley County. A 2018 Hino box truck driven by Damion White, 36, of Lee Summit, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The...
Law enforcement vehicles are targets of vandalism
During the early morning hours Thursday Geary County Sheriff's Office vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets. According to the Sheriff's Department, after viewing security video, Justin Neinhaus, 36, of Grandview Plaza, was...
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Kansas men, recover stolen tractor
DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
Seniors send out Happy Halloween wishes
Linda Gibson, Geary County Community health worker has passed along a "Happy Halloween" to the community from a senior's exercise class is a message announced today from the Senior Center.
Shop with a Cop receives support
Junction City Police Department held their second annual Shop with A Cop Charity Trap Shoot Competition on Oct. 22nd. There were 31 shooters with over $2,100.00. Shop With a Cop provides support for needy children during the holiday season where they can purchase gifts for friends and family members.
Authorities respond to natural gas line break
---- At approximately 4:36 p.m. a 4-inch natural gas line main was broken at 16th and North Madison. At 7:30 p.m. the Junction City Police Department, Junction City Fire Department, Junction City Public Works, and Kansas Gas Service are on scene. Kansas Gas Service Crews estimate the repairs will take at a minimum 4 hours to complete. All residents within a half block radius from the leak have been evacuated and no one is allowed within 1 block of the leak until the line is restored. Public Work Crews have blocked off the roads surrounding the leak at the following locations:
Justin Aaron competes on 'The Voice'
Justin Aaron, Junction city, heads into the knockout round of "The Voice" on NBC beginning Monday. Aaron said they are three-way knockouts. "So you tune in at 7 p.m. and you will get to see me on the stage and if I get to go the next round." Live playoffs then follow the knockouts.
