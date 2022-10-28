Say what you will about newly minted Twitter head Elon Musk, but the man is never boring. After desperately trying to wriggle out of the merger agreement to take over Twitter, Musk finally took control of the company last week. And wasting no time, Musk quickly started implementing sweeping changes. In one fell swoop, Musk fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. What’s more, Musk said he was planning to create a moderation team “with widely diverse viewpoints” to help the company navigate the cesspool of content moderation.

