The media fear losing their gatekeeper rights on Twitter

I don’t know what changes Elon Musk is going to make to Twitter. Will he allow permanently banned accounts, such as that belonging to a former president, to return to the social media platform? You know, that same platform that acts as the center of the universe for journalists?
The Elon Musk era at Twitter is already off to a crazy start

Say what you will about newly minted Twitter head Elon Musk, but the man is never boring. After desperately trying to wriggle out of the merger agreement to take over Twitter, Musk finally took control of the company last week. And wasting no time, Musk quickly started implementing sweeping changes. In one fell swoop, Musk fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. What’s more, Musk said he was planning to create a moderation team “with widely diverse viewpoints” to help the company navigate the cesspool of content moderation.
Questions swirl around Kanye West's Twitter account

Twitter's new owner and CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, said Friday he was not involved in lifting the restrictions on Kanye West's Twitter account. The rapper, who now performs under the name Ye, had been locked out of the account earlier this month for making antisemitic statements on the platform. The...
Elon Musk tweeted 'let the good times roll' after buying Twitter. His first day instead saw heads roll, emboldened trolls, and inspired hoaxes.

The Elon Musk era of Twitter isn't off to a strong start. Musk finally completed his $44 billion purchase of the social-media platform on Thursday. It didn't take long for Musk to sack top executives. It also didn't take long for speculation to begin about possible layoffs at the company — and for far-right trolls to celebrate with racist tweets.

