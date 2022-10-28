Read full article on original website
Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation
TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
Brian Peete named new director of the Riley County Police Department
The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) moved to offer the position of director of the Riley County Police Department to Brian Peete, currently Police Chief in Montpelier, VT. Discussion was held regarding this motion before the board voted unanimously to be the next director for the Riley County...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report October 31
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NESHAWN MARIE SMITH, 51, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Driving while suspended; 1st conviction; Bond $3,250. ZACHARY RYAN MASON, 25, Independence, MO, Possession...
🎥 & 📷: Public Forum held with finalists for Riley County PD director
Mark Mathies, Edwardsville Police Department, Edwardsville, KS. Josh Kyle, Riley County Police Department, Manhattan, KS. Brian Peete, Montpelier Police Department, Montpelier, VT. Link to replay of the live video feed of the public forum with the three finalists for the Riley County Police Department Director:. Each of the candidates introduced...
RCPD: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RCPD: Corrections Sgt. to appear in Municipal Court for Disorderly Conduct
On a media release dated Friday, October 28, the Riley County Police Department states a Corrections Sergeant for the department had been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court. Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued a notice to appear for an incident which occurred on September 26, 2022...
KHP: Driver dies after pinned between power unit, another semi
GEARY COUNTY —A man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt started rolling forward in the 3200 Block of South U.S. 77 in Junction City. The driver identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington of Kansas City, Missouri,...
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Kansas men, recover stolen tractor
DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
Junction City man to perform on NBC's "The Voice"
Justin Aaron, Junction city, heads into the knockout round of "The Voice" on NBC beginning Monday. Aaron said they are three-way knockouts. "So you tune in at 7 p.m. and you will get to see me on the stage and if I get to go the next round." Live playoffs then follow the knockouts.
