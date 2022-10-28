ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
📷: Riley County Arrest Report October 31

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NESHAWN MARIE SMITH, 51, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Driving while suspended; 1st conviction; Bond $3,250. ZACHARY RYAN MASON, 25, Independence, MO, Possession...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RCPD: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Undercover deputies arrest 2 Kansas men, recover stolen tractor

DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas men in connection with theft and drug allegations. On Tuesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff received a report of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R tractor - valued at $36,645, according to a media release. Investigators learned the tractor had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
