CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO