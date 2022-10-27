Read full article on original website
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness October 29, 2022
Mike Pearson is at the desk this week and we start off with a discussion with Ginger Rowsey, Senior Writer with Farm Progress about the low-water level struggles on the Mississippi River. Next, Mike talks markets with Naomi Blohm of Total Farm Marketing, to continue the discussion of low river levels and the challenges with basis markets. Next, there’s good news on soybean sales to China and exports with bean meal and oil. The corn export market however, is struggling with the high dollar, but other factors are promising. Next, ethanol is looking good as the job economy stays strong.
China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation
Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
nationalhogfarmer.com
DSM releases updated OVN Optimum Vitamin Nutrition guidelines
Royal DSM has announced the update of its OVN Optimum Vitamin Nutrition guidelines to deliver sustainable farming practices. OVN, produced with a low environmental footprint, improves animal health and welfare by providing animals with high-quality vitamins in the optimal amount. Vitamin levels require regular review and the new 2022 OVN...
5 Countries with Easy Citizenship for Retirement
In the short term, we're all working for the weekends, but in the long run, we're all working with the hopes of retiring one day. While everyone has a different dream in mind for what that scenario...
msn.com
The US is still ranked as the world's most powerful country, but most people think it's unsafe, survey finds
Slide 1 of 9: An MBA is an investment but students who attend top schools can graduate making six-figure salaries. Consulting, finance, and technology were all popular industries for the class of 2021. Here are the latest salaries — including signing bonuses — of eight top business schools. Business school is an exciting prospect for ambitious professionals or aspiring entrepreneurs looking to level up their careers — and salaries.Students from the top business schools in the world graduated last year with jobs that earn six-figure salaries. What's more, they sought roles in financial services, consulting, investment banking, and technology and many received lucrative signing bonuses due to the competitive market for talent.After a surge at the start of the pandemic, applications held steady or decreased at top business schools for 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. For example, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management reported a 20% drop in applications to its MBA program for the incoming fall 2021 class. Columbia Business School reported a 6% decline, though the volume of applications was still higher than it was in 2019, when interest in many schools languished during a white-hot job market.For those who are considering attending business school or who are currently enrolled, here's what graduates from some of the top programs are earning across industries. Insider used US News & World Report's list of best business schools for 2023 to rank the MBA programs. Catherine Henderson and Emeka Ochiagha contributed to an earlier version of this post.
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
PV Tech
First Solar sees net sales decline as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year
US thin film manufacturer First Solar’s net sales declined in Q3 2022, which it put down to a gain on the sale of its Japan project development platform recorded in the previous quarter, compounded by ongoing supply chain disruptions. During Q3, First Solar recorded net sales of US$629 million,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Change starts at the top: FCA Looks to Embed Competitiveness, Leverage More Regtech
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) CEO Nikhil Rathi delivered a speech last week that reflected upon the ever-changing regulatory environment. Rathi re-affirmed the FCA’s mission of fostering competition stating, “we will continue to embed competitiveness throughout our regulatory approach,” while noting this will not come to the detriment of protection.
US News and World Report
Chinese Developer Greenland Seeks Offshore Bond Payment Extension
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Greenland Holdings Corp said on Monday it was seeking its offshore bondholders' approval to extend repayment on its bonds due between next month and 2025 by up to two years due to falling sales and poor market conditions. State-backed Greenland joins a string...
USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding grants and loans that total about $759 million to 49 high-speed internet projects in 24 states and in other territories, the department announced Thursday. The total includes about $5.6 million for two projects in Iowa. The federal funding is part of the department’s ReConnect Program and is partially […] The post USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
crowdfundinsider.com
Swedbank to Offer Sustainable Loans to Farmers
As the financiers of two-thirds of the European economy, banks “bear an important responsibility to propose real solutions to mitigate climate change.”. This partnership between Swedbank and eAgronom with regard to issuing sustainability-linked loans and leasing will have “a significant impact, as agriculture is one of the key sectors in the fight against climate change.”
Workers and Bosses Are in Conflict Over the Future of Work
Science Research Project Knowledge Innovate Experience IntelligenceImage via facelifesciences.com. Companies are clashing with workers over the future of work as employees re-evaluate their situation following the pandemic, worker shortages and ongoing inflation, writes Chip Cutter, Katherine Bindley and Kathryn Dill for The Wall Street Journal.
myscience.org
Securing global food supply focus of international agriculture conference
Feeding the world’s spiralling population amidst the ravages of climate change will be the focus of a major agriculture conference which gets underway in Brisbane today. More than 1000 delegates from 53 countries have gathered for this year’s TropAg International Conference being hosted by The University of Queensland.
Happi
Buyers Seeking Supplier Diversity, Wellness & Innovation for Retail Shelves
Supplier diversity, wellness and product discovery were all top-of-mind among buyers in Q3 as retailers seek new ways to entice consumers in the face of inflationary pressures, according to research uncovered in RangeMe's Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report. The report highlights trends among the activity of US and international buyers on the platform.
