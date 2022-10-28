ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Minority students missing out on grant, scholarship opportunities, local nonprofits say

By O"DELL ISAAC odell.isaac@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopolitics.com

Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year

Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

DougCo schools leaders launch 11th hour funding push

Last week as Douglas County School Board President Mike Peterson was doing some last-minute neighborhood stumping for the district’s mill levy override and bond issues, a voter asked him “Why should I trust a guy on that B.S. board?”. It’s a question many Douglas County voters may be...
KXRM

Survivor to speak at Human Trafficking Symposium

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — How serious and prevalent is human trafficking in Colorado? The 15th annual Human Trafficking Symposium will uncover the dark truths of human trafficking masked within communities in Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29. “And Justice For All,” will be hosted at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Berger Hall from 9 a.m. to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth in Pueblo accused of stealing over $570K from Medicaid

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo woman faces multiple charges connected to stealing thousands from Medicaid in fraudulent telemedicine billing. According to the Colorado Attorney General's Office, the Colorado Department of Law filed charges against 46-year-old Renee Fasano, the owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth. An investigation by the department's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found out The post Owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth in Pueblo accused of stealing over $570K from Medicaid appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Columbian Elementary parents emotional after learning school could close

For parents of Columbian Elementary students, news that their school could potentially close at the end of the year is still very fresh."We thought we had time," said Sarah Rasay.Those emotions now fueling their fight for answers."Why can't the Trevista kids and teachers move to Columbian?" one of the elementary students asked. "How many kids are going to be packed into the classrooms?" another parent asked.Questions that were fired off at DPS officials at a community meeting held just two days after a list of 10 schools recommended for closure was released by the district on Tuesday.DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero...
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

"Handouts Don't Help" signs appear around Douglas County

The "Handouts Don't Help" signs are beginning to appear around Douglas County. The signs are part of a plan to respond to the growing crisis of those experiencing homelessness. The county has created a homeless initiative that includes a campaign to not give money to panhandlers. The community is urged to instead donate to the Douglas County Community Foundation. The signs were approved by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. They are being placed in high-traffic areas and also places like parks, grocery stores, corporate offices and libraries in Douglas County.The county believes this is a solution to what they call a public safety issue. "If you have a baby in a median or you have somebody at a corner when people are literally traveling 55-60 mph, having a human being in traffic where they're soliciting for donations, that's not safe for the person receiving the funds or the person handing them out," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon at a previous county commissioners meeting. The public can donate funds to Douglas Has Heart. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
douglas.co.us

“Handouts Don’t Help” campaign invites a different response to panhandlers

Pictured L to R: Deputy Tammy Bozarth, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Tiffany Marsitto, HEART; Police Chief Kirk Wilson, City of Lone Tree; Council Member Marissa Harmon, City of Lone Tree; Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon; Will Carpenter, HEART; Capt. Darren Weekly, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Mike Waid, Douglas County Community Foundation; Greg Matthews, HEART.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs teen wins top award at New York City film festival

A 2022 Manitou Springs High School graduate nabbed the top award at the biggest youth film festival in the world last weekend. Youth Documentary Academy alumna Olive Van Eimeren’s 15-minute film, “Skinned Knees,” was named best documentary at the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival in New York City. The honor also earned her a full scholarship, valued at $60,000, to Huntington University in Indiana, where she plans to take film classes next fall. This is the second time in eight years a YDA student has claimed the top documentary prize.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1037theriver.com

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan

(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 7:30 Sunday morning, a motorcyclist died in an intersection after colliding with a van. Neighbors say speeding is a common occurrence at the intersection of Platte and Union. "Every day it seems like motorcycles are going 90 to 100 miles an hour, and even some cars are going The post Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy