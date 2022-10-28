Minority students missing out on grant, scholarship opportunities, local nonprofits say

Read full article on original website
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance lawSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year
Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
coloradopolitics.com
DougCo schools leaders launch 11th hour funding push
Last week as Douglas County School Board President Mike Peterson was doing some last-minute neighborhood stumping for the district’s mill levy override and bond issues, a voter asked him “Why should I trust a guy on that B.S. board?”. It’s a question many Douglas County voters may be...
Survivor to speak at Human Trafficking Symposium
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — How serious and prevalent is human trafficking in Colorado? The 15th annual Human Trafficking Symposium will uncover the dark truths of human trafficking masked within communities in Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29. “And Justice For All,” will be hosted at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Berger Hall from 9 a.m. to […]
Owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth in Pueblo accused of stealing over $570K from Medicaid
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo woman faces multiple charges connected to stealing thousands from Medicaid in fraudulent telemedicine billing. According to the Colorado Attorney General's Office, the Colorado Department of Law filed charges against 46-year-old Renee Fasano, the owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth. An investigation by the department's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found out The post Owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth in Pueblo accused of stealing over $570K from Medicaid appeared first on KRDO.
Columbian Elementary parents emotional after learning school could close
For parents of Columbian Elementary students, news that their school could potentially close at the end of the year is still very fresh."We thought we had time," said Sarah Rasay.Those emotions now fueling their fight for answers."Why can't the Trevista kids and teachers move to Columbian?" one of the elementary students asked. "How many kids are going to be packed into the classrooms?" another parent asked.Questions that were fired off at DPS officials at a community meeting held just two days after a list of 10 schools recommended for closure was released by the district on Tuesday.DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero...
cpr.org
Colorado Springs considers controversial annexation of thousands of acres
A proposal for Colorado Springs to annex nearly 3,200 acres that do not touch the city limits, but is adjacent to Fountain, is generating controversy. If the annexation is approved it could eventually become the site of some 9,500 homes of different types. It's part of what's known as the...
"Handouts Don't Help" signs appear around Douglas County
The "Handouts Don't Help" signs are beginning to appear around Douglas County. The signs are part of a plan to respond to the growing crisis of those experiencing homelessness. The county has created a homeless initiative that includes a campaign to not give money to panhandlers. The community is urged to instead donate to the Douglas County Community Foundation. The signs were approved by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. They are being placed in high-traffic areas and also places like parks, grocery stores, corporate offices and libraries in Douglas County.The county believes this is a solution to what they call a public safety issue. "If you have a baby in a median or you have somebody at a corner when people are literally traveling 55-60 mph, having a human being in traffic where they're soliciting for donations, that's not safe for the person receiving the funds or the person handing them out," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon at a previous county commissioners meeting. The public can donate funds to Douglas Has Heart.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso County Board of Health opposes recreational marijuana, joining commissioners, City Council
The El Paso County Board of Health this week joined county commissioners and the Colorado Springs City Council in formally opposing two questions on the city's November ballot that would legalize recreational marijuana sales in town and impose a special 5% sales tax on those sales. "I do know that...
douglas.co.us
“Handouts Don’t Help” campaign invites a different response to panhandlers
Pictured L to R: Deputy Tammy Bozarth, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Tiffany Marsitto, HEART; Police Chief Kirk Wilson, City of Lone Tree; Council Member Marissa Harmon, City of Lone Tree; Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon; Will Carpenter, HEART; Capt. Darren Weekly, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Mike Waid, Douglas County Community Foundation; Greg Matthews, HEART.
coloradosprings.com
Colorado Springs teen wins top award at New York City film festival
A 2022 Manitou Springs High School graduate nabbed the top award at the biggest youth film festival in the world last weekend. Youth Documentary Academy alumna Olive Van Eimeren’s 15-minute film, “Skinned Knees,” was named best documentary at the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival in New York City. The honor also earned her a full scholarship, valued at $60,000, to Huntington University in Indiana, where she plans to take film classes next fall. This is the second time in eight years a YDA student has claimed the top documentary prize.
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
KRDO
Despite new law, illegal activity continues to highlight Colorado Springs massage businesses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) – 13 Investigates has uncovered information revealing that illicit spas are still doing business in Colorado Springs despite new laws aimed at shutting them down. More than three years ago, 13 Investigates began looking into the more than 39 massage businesses police believed were selling...
New zoning code promoting flexibility and limiting new lawns headed to Colorado Springs City Council
A new zoning code is on its way to the Colorado Springs City Council after the Planning Commission unanimously approved it during a special Friday afternoon meeting that drew some criticism. The zoning code will govern development and it is expected to allow for more housing density and flexibility in...
KKTV
8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan
(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!
[VIDEO] Bear, cubs seen running across course at high school cross country meet in Colorado
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) held its annual 5A boys cross country state championship meet on Saturday, with competitors from around the state in attendance. While the boys were racing, three uninvited spectators were spotted running across the course—a mama bear and her two cubs. The meet...
Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At approximately 7:30 Sunday morning, a motorcyclist died in an intersection after colliding with a van. Neighbors say speeding is a common occurrence at the intersection of Platte and Union. "Every day it seems like motorcycles are going 90 to 100 miles an hour, and even some cars are going The post Colorado Springs Intersection sees a lot of speeding and crashes, residents speak out appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Hawley family says their 3-year-old son was left unattended at a Kid City USA daycare located at Constitution and Powers, telling 11 News he ingested bleach in a bathroom. The family says they received a call from the daycare saying an emergency had happened...
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
