Delaware Public Health is seeing an increase in respiratory viruses – especially in influenza and RSV. In the week ending on October 22 there were 44 laboratory confirmed cases of flu – compared to 19 the week before. The total is at 69 – the flu season officially began on October 2. For the same time frame – there were 98 cases of RSV bringing the season total to 250. Public health officials are concerned about the impact that a Tripledemic could have on the state’s overall health and hospital capacity. There is currently no vaccine available for RSV so you should follow preventative measures for all three viruses.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO