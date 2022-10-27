Read full article on original website
DPH Concerned Over Increasing Flu and RSV Cases In Delaware
Delaware Public Health is seeing an increase in respiratory viruses – especially in influenza and RSV. In the week ending on October 22 there were 44 laboratory confirmed cases of flu – compared to 19 the week before. The total is at 69 – the flu season officially began on October 2. For the same time frame – there were 98 cases of RSV bringing the season total to 250. Public health officials are concerned about the impact that a Tripledemic could have on the state’s overall health and hospital capacity. There is currently no vaccine available for RSV so you should follow preventative measures for all three viruses.
Delphi murders: Indiana man reportedly in custody in connection with 2017 killings of 2 girls
An Indiana man is reportedly in custody in connection with the Delphi murders of two young girls in 2017. Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found murdered on the morning of Feb. 13, 2017, after German’s sister dropped the pair off at the entrance of a hiking trail the day prior.
California police officer killed in accidental shooting: ‘A tragic loss’
A police officer in Southern California was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. Colton Police Department announced the death of Officer Lorenzo Morgan on Thursday evening. Additional details surrounding his death have not been released as of early Friday morning. The fallen officer began his...
