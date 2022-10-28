Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Chippy Against Bills
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Bills’ Von Miller had one question for Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in team’s 27-17 SNF win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Von Miller was wondering what a lot of Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers fans were likely wondering throughout Sunday Night Football. When are the Packers going to start throwing the ball?. In Sunday night’s primetime matchup, the Bills got out to a 24-7 lead...
Sporting News
Packers WR draft mistakes: Why Green Bay didn't take Tee Higgins, other big misses in recent drafts
The Packers aren't where they expected to be this year. They're 3-4 heading into Sunday's game with the Bills and their passing offense is the most pedestrian it has been under Aaron Rodgers. To make matters worse, Rodgers' frustration is bubbling over. He sounded off during the week about the mistakes his teammates are making.
WBAY Green Bay
Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Bills
BUFFALO, New York. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (3-4) get set to face the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday Night Football, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”. #1 Packers Counted Out: The Packers...
numberfire.com
Christian Watson (concussion) won't return for Packers in Week 8
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watson suffered a concussion early in the first quarter of action, and he will obviously be forced to miss the rest of the night. With Allen Lazard also sidelined, the Packers are down to Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins and Samori Toure outside.
lastwordonsports.com
Brian Gutekunst Should Sit Out the NFL Trade Deadline
The Green Bay Packers offense could really use some help at wide receiver and tight end. That isn’t surprising. Going into this season, most people not named Brian Gutekunst knew the Packers would be weak at both of these positions. So that is why there has been speculation that the Packers might be buyers with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner. But where the Packers 2022 season currently stands, it seems that a deal won’t help them much. It would be best if general manager Brian Gutekunst is a spectator when the NFL trade deadline rolls around.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers visit Bills, look to snap 3-game losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30. The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.
Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons
Takeaways from the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss in Atlanta: Bad luck in one-score games, failure to learn from the past and shoutouts from Patrick Mahomes.
atozsports.com
Bears listed as a trade fit for talented young tight end
The Chicago Bears haven’t been mentioned as a team that could be active leading up the NFL trade deadline. Well, at least in terms of incoming personnel. This is a team that’s focused on pushing bad contracts out, to free up more financial flexibility for the future, where the organization can then try their hardest to fill whatever holes they have on the roster.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
WGMD Radio
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills coach on sideline
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills for shoving a coach on the sidelines in the second quarter after a play. The play occurred with about 4:07 left to go in the first half. Bills running back James Cook...
WGMD Radio
Bills fans make special announcement at Highmark Stadium: ‘Surprise mom and dad’
A pair of Buffalo Bills fans made a fun announcement at Highmark Stadium during their favorite team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As the Bills were leading the Packers, photographers at the stadium found a man and a woman celebrating for another reason than Buffalo’s likely win over Green Bay. The man held up a sign, which read, “New Baby Coming. Surprise mom and dad. Future Bills Mafia.”
Packers exploring trade market for wide receiver help
The Green Bay Packers are exploring the trade market for help at wide receiver. According to Bill Huber of SI.com, there’s an “expectation” that the Packers will be buyers and eventually make a deal for a wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline. The Packers need a spark...
