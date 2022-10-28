ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBAY Green Bay

Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers at Bills

BUFFALO, New York. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (3-4) get set to face the Buffalo Bills (5-1) on Sunday Night Football, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”. #1 Packers Counted Out: The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Christian Watson (concussion) won't return for Packers in Week 8

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watson suffered a concussion early in the first quarter of action, and he will obviously be forced to miss the rest of the night. With Allen Lazard also sidelined, the Packers are down to Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins and Samori Toure outside.
GREEN BAY, WI
lastwordonsports.com

Brian Gutekunst Should Sit Out the NFL Trade Deadline

The Green Bay Packers offense could really use some help at wide receiver and tight end. That isn’t surprising. Going into this season, most people not named Brian Gutekunst knew the Packers would be weak at both of these positions. So that is why there has been speculation that the Packers might be buyers with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner. But where the Packers 2022 season currently stands, it seems that a deal won’t help them much. It would be best if general manager Brian Gutekunst is a spectator when the NFL trade deadline rolls around.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers visit Bills, look to snap 3-game losing streak

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30. The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Bears listed as a trade fit for talented young tight end

The Chicago Bears haven’t been mentioned as a team that could be active leading up the NFL trade deadline. Well, at least in terms of incoming personnel. This is a team that’s focused on pushing bad contracts out, to free up more financial flexibility for the future, where the organization can then try their hardest to fill whatever holes they have on the roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams

Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGMD Radio

Bills fans make special announcement at Highmark Stadium: ‘Surprise mom and dad’

A pair of Buffalo Bills fans made a fun announcement at Highmark Stadium during their favorite team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As the Bills were leading the Packers, photographers at the stadium found a man and a woman celebrating for another reason than Buffalo’s likely win over Green Bay. The man held up a sign, which read, “New Baby Coming. Surprise mom and dad. Future Bills Mafia.”
GREEN BAY, WI

