ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGMD Radio

Vikings’ Patrick Peterson relishes in revenge win over Cardinals: ‘I’m just getting started’

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson got sweet revenge on his former team on Sunday. Peterson picked up the first win of his career against the Arizona Cardinals as the Vikings won the Week 8 matchup 34-26. Peterson had four tackles and three passes defended and the sour memories he had at the end of his career in Arizona appeared to still be prevalent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
WGMD Radio

Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back making ridiculous catches on Sundays. Playing in his second game of the season after serving a six-game PED suspension, Hopkins found himself in the slot in the Minnesota Vikings’ red zone with a chance to make the 14-3 game a bit closer with a touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGMD Radio

Bills fans make special announcement at Highmark Stadium: ‘Surprise mom and dad’

A pair of Buffalo Bills fans made a fun announcement at Highmark Stadium during their favorite team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As the Bills were leading the Packers, photographers at the stadium found a man and a woman celebrating for another reason than Buffalo’s likely win over Green Bay. The man held up a sign, which read, “New Baby Coming. Surprise mom and dad. Future Bills Mafia.”
GREEN BAY, WI
TMZ.com

Troy Aikman Shows Off Arm In Viral 'Eight Can Challenge' Video

Watch out, Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush ... Troy Aikman showed he's still got magic left in his right arm -- knockin' down 12 beer cans with two, pinpoint 20-yard throws!!. The Dallas Cowboys legend hit a field in Texas to complete the feat -- and while he tells TMZ Sports the footage might not be "100 percent" real ... he did say the accuracy he showcased in the vid is legit!!
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy