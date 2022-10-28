ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

Calligraphy class on Saturday at Shoreline Community College

Learn to use brush lettering combined with holiday themes and flourishes to create beautiful cards and gifts for the season. Supplies included. Dates: 11/5/2022 - 11/5/2022 (Sat) Times: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Fee: $59.00. On Campus! 16101 Greenwood Ave N.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Free beginner's genealogy class starts November 5, 2022 in Lynnwood

Are you interested in researching your family history and don't know where to start?. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner's class on the first Saturday of the month, November 5, 2022 at 10am at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The one hour...
LYNNWOOD, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shorecrest Band annual mattress sale fundraiser November 20, 2022

If you are in need of a new bed, please come see what they have to offer at the Spartan Recreation Center on the Shoreline Center campus 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 10am to 5pm. Everything available at a traditional retail store...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce in person luncheon November 9 with King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce November IN PERSON Luncheon features King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:30am - 1:00pm. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will be meeting in-person at Vault 177 (next to Spin Alley) 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177. Speaker: Rod Dembowski. Following...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The Seattle King County free vision clinic runs on volunteers

Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center. The Clinic is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation. The four-day volunteer-driven clinic provides free dental, vision...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Ferry reservations open November 1

Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage - it wasn't our turn

Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: The Polar Star returns

USCGC POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) Homeported in Seattle, Washington, US Coast Guard Cutter POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) is the United States' only heavy icebreaker. Commissioned in 1976, she was built by Lockheed Shipbuilding along with her now decommissioned sister ship, POLAR SEA (WAGB 11). Three aviation-grade gas turbine engines provide...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Four weeks of traffic revisions on NE 155th under the freeway

Starting as early as Monday, October 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St for roadway and sidewalk restorations near the I-5 overpass. This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project. These lane shifts will occur between the work hours of 7am and...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Nightly closure of I-5 off-ramps to SR-104

As early as Monday October 31, 2022 Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations, near the SR-104 and I-5 interchange in Shoreline - Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of the I-5 NB off-ramps to both EB and WB SR-104. The ramp from SB I-5...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: I do not support Proposition 1

I do not support Proposition 1. It promises to retain our current level of services. However, I would like to see our current reduced level of services restored to what it was pre-COVID, and I don’t understand why the City needs a surplus to do that. We cannot improve...
SHORELINE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy