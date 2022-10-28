Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
Free beginner's genealogy class starts November 5, 2022 in Lynnwood
Are you interested in researching your family history and don't know where to start?. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner's class on the first Saturday of the month, November 5, 2022 at 10am at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The one hour...
shorelineareanews.com
Third Place Books announces beer can partnership and book fair at Kenmore brewery Thursday
Third Place Books is excited to announce our very first BEER CAN partnership!. We've teamed up with Stoup Brewing and Chuck's Hop Shop for a special book-themed beer can. The FINAL DRAFT IPA will be available for purchase starting November 1st and a portion of sales will go towards our BOOKS TO STUDENTS FUND.
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
westsideseattle.com
Italian Cultural Center reopens with even more Italian flavor
Casa Italiana, Italian Cultural Center at 13028 1st Ave South in Burien celebrated their reopening on Oct 29 by introducing the public to their new Gelato bar, an expanded sandwich menu and more shopping. Nancy Sacco Chiodo, the cafe manager said this about their new lunch menu: “We will be...
shorelineareanews.com
Native Plants and Bird Habitat is the focus of the November 8, 2022 LFP Garden Club meeting
Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be meeting in person on November 8, 2022 at 9:30am for the general meeting and then a short break for cookies and then our special speaker at 10:30am until about noon. We will be meeting at the intersection of Bothell Way NE and Ballinger...
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce in person luncheon November 9 with King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce November IN PERSON Luncheon features King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:30am - 1:00pm. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will be meeting in-person at Vault 177 (next to Spin Alley) 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177. Speaker: Rod Dembowski. Following...
shorelineareanews.com
Calligraphy class on Saturday at Shoreline Community College
Learn to use brush lettering combined with holiday themes and flourishes to create beautiful cards and gifts for the season. Supplies included. Dates: 11/5/2022 - 11/5/2022 (Sat) Times: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Fee: $59.00. On Campus! 16101 Greenwood Ave N.
shorelineareanews.com
Liquor sales at North City Bistro as current owners prepare to hand over the Bistro to new owners
Ray and Sharon Bloom, owners of the North City Bistro in the North City Business District, are selling off their liquor inventory over the next two weeks and have some terrific bargains. We had to dismantle our Beautiful Liquor store, due to (Washington State Liquor Control Board) WSLCB changing the...
shorelineareanews.com
Third Place Books author events both live and virtual - November 2022
) – denotes ticketed event. ) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers. Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park. Staff favorite romance author Alison Cochrun and Queen Anne Book Company bookseller Jake Arlow present their delightful new books: a queer holiday romance, and a sapphic Jewish twist on the classic Christmas enemies-to-lovers rom-com.
shorelineareanews.com
Scene on the Sound: The Polar Star returns
USCGC POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) Homeported in Seattle, Washington, US Coast Guard Cutter POLAR STAR (WAGB 10) is the United States' only heavy icebreaker. Commissioned in 1976, she was built by Lockheed Shipbuilding along with her now decommissioned sister ship, POLAR SEA (WAGB 11). Three aviation-grade gas turbine engines provide...
shorelineareanews.com
The Seattle King County free vision clinic runs on volunteers
Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center. The Clinic is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation. The four-day volunteer-driven clinic provides free dental, vision...
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
shorelineareanews.com
Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park
Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?. Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town. To sign up for a vacation house check, residents...
Around the Sound: Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch
Just off of state Route 167 in Kent, you’ll find Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch And Corn Maze. They have everything from animals to produce, and this year they’re debuting their alien-themed corn maze. The farm has acres and acres of everything you need to get you fall-ready, and...
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
southseattleemerald.com
South End Spots to Check Out for Seattle Restaurant Week
Seattle Restaurant Week (SRW) is the city’s largest biannual dining promotion celebrating our local restaurant industry and diverse culinary communities. Taking place in the spring and fall, SRW typically features over 200 restaurants, pop-ups, food trucks, caterers, and other small food vendors, all with special curated menus, often at varying price points (from $20 all the way up to $65). Menus feature some of their most popular dishes or some best-kept secrets.
shorelineareanews.com
WeatherWatcher: Windy Sunday, a repeat of Thursday
A frontal system very much like the one we just had on Thursday is moving in during the early morning through early afternoon hours on Sunday. It is expected to give us pretty much the same kind of breezy day, with winds gusting to 30-35mph, as we had on Thursday.
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma’s Infamous Graffiti Garages Coming Down
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Several derelict downtown buildings, affectionately known as The Graffiti Garages, are now ready to be demolished. The buildings located in the Old City Hall Historic District near 7th on Broadway gained notoriety about 10 years ago when they were designated as a place to do legal graffiti.
