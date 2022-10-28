The ETA will be available online through the Indian visa online website, and will allow eligible travelers to apply for a visa without having to visit a consulate or embassy. This new system is designed to make applying for an Indian visa simpler and more convenient for travelers, and will streamline the process by eliminating the need to submit paper documents. Eligible travelers can apply for an ETA by visiting the Indian visa online website and providing basic personal and travel information. Once approved, they will receive a confirmation that they can print out and present at the port of entry when they arrive in India. We are delighted to offer this new service to our customers and believe it will make traveling to India easier than ever before.

2 DAYS AGO