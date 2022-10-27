Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness October 29, 2022
Mike Pearson is at the desk this week and we start off with a discussion with Ginger Rowsey, Senior Writer with Farm Progress about the low-water level struggles on the Mississippi River. Next, Mike talks markets with Naomi Blohm of Total Farm Marketing, to continue the discussion of low river levels and the challenges with basis markets. Next, there’s good news on soybean sales to China and exports with bean meal and oil. The corn export market however, is struggling with the high dollar, but other factors are promising. Next, ethanol is looking good as the job economy stays strong.
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
Chinese chipmaker YMTC is asking American employees to leave the company
In brief: Chinese memory chip giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) is reportedly asking its American employees to leave the company due to the US government's new restrictions designed to quash China's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. Citing four people close to the firm, the Financial Times reports that an unspecified number...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...
beefmagazine.com
Take care when feeding failed crops
Oklahoma ranchers are getting creative with alternative feedstuffs this fall because the drought has drastically reduced normal hay yields. "It’s been an unusual year, and all summer crops have potential to be failed out," said Todd Baughman, Oklahoma State University Extension specialist for row crop weeds. "Producers should make sure they're clear with their insurance companies and have the ability to turn that crop into a forage or feed value."
msn.com
The US is still ranked as the world's most powerful country, but most people think it's unsafe, survey finds
Slide 1 of 9: An MBA is an investment but students who attend top schools can graduate making six-figure salaries. Consulting, finance, and technology were all popular industries for the class of 2021. Here are the latest salaries — including signing bonuses — of eight top business schools. Business school is an exciting prospect for ambitious professionals or aspiring entrepreneurs looking to level up their careers — and salaries.Students from the top business schools in the world graduated last year with jobs that earn six-figure salaries. What's more, they sought roles in financial services, consulting, investment banking, and technology and many received lucrative signing bonuses due to the competitive market for talent.After a surge at the start of the pandemic, applications held steady or decreased at top business schools for 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. For example, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management reported a 20% drop in applications to its MBA program for the incoming fall 2021 class. Columbia Business School reported a 6% decline, though the volume of applications was still higher than it was in 2019, when interest in many schools languished during a white-hot job market.For those who are considering attending business school or who are currently enrolled, here's what graduates from some of the top programs are earning across industries. Insider used US News & World Report's list of best business schools for 2023 to rank the MBA programs. Catherine Henderson and Emeka Ochiagha contributed to an earlier version of this post.
crowdfundinsider.com
Change starts at the top: FCA Looks to Embed Competitiveness, Leverage More Regtech
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) CEO Nikhil Rathi delivered a speech last week that reflected upon the ever-changing regulatory environment. Rathi re-affirmed the FCA’s mission of fostering competition stating, “we will continue to embed competitiveness throughout our regulatory approach,” while noting this will not come to the detriment of protection.
PV Tech
First Solar sees net sales decline as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year
US thin film manufacturer First Solar’s net sales declined in Q3 2022, which it put down to a gain on the sale of its Japan project development platform recorded in the previous quarter, compounded by ongoing supply chain disruptions. During Q3, First Solar recorded net sales of US$629 million,...
freightwaves.com
What you’ll learn at FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival this week
The hottest FreightTech event of the season, the 2022 Future of Freight Festival, kicks off Tuesday in FreightWaves’ stomping ground in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This year’s F3 will run Tuesday through Thursday, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. The event will be based at the Chattanooga Convention Center, with interactive sponsor kiosks and a full three-day slate of thought-provoking speakers on tap.
beefmagazine.com
Branding and vaccination of fall born calves
Cool nights, warm days and rain showers sure beat the weather we had this summer. At the same time, those temperature swings can be hard on young cattle. It is essential to start priming the immune system of fall born calves against common diseases. For September calving herds we are a month from the start of breeding season.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Regenerative farming brings a more sustainable french fry to the menu
McCain Foods is launching Regen Fries as a part of its #SaveOurSoil initiative. The fries are made with potatoes that are grown using regenerative farming methods, which the company says helps to build soil health, improve biodiversity and enhance on-farm resilience to climate change. The initiative is a part of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swedbank to Offer Sustainable Loans to Farmers
As the financiers of two-thirds of the European economy, banks “bear an important responsibility to propose real solutions to mitigate climate change.”. This partnership between Swedbank and eAgronom with regard to issuing sustainability-linked loans and leasing will have “a significant impact, as agriculture is one of the key sectors in the fight against climate change.”
From farming to fermentation: how New Zealand could 'brew up' new foods to reduce agricultural emissions
New Zealand agriculture contributed 50% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, an unusually high proportion by world standards. Dairy farming was responsible for about half of the 39.1 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂-eq) emitted, or 25% of all emissions. Addressing the problem of New Zealand’s agricultural emissions has mainly focused on technical fixes aimed at reducing methane and nitrous oxide produced by livestock and fertiliser and relying on voluntary agreements with the industry. But these measures may not result in substantial emissions reductions any time soon. Reductions of less than 1% are predicted according to one analysis...
Workers and Bosses Are in Conflict Over the Future of Work
Science Research Project Knowledge Innovate Experience IntelligenceImage via facelifesciences.com. Companies are clashing with workers over the future of work as employees re-evaluate their situation following the pandemic, worker shortages and ongoing inflation, writes Chip Cutter, Katherine Bindley and Kathryn Dill for The Wall Street Journal.
nftplazas.com
Norway Announces Exciting New Tax Office in Decentraland
The fabled land of Norway has unveiled its latest grand plan to ‘get down with the kids’. A scheme that will essentially see it establish its own tax office in Decentraland. Yep, you read that right. Continuing in its wider goal of embracing the crypto sphere, Norway will...
USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding grants and loans that total about $759 million to 49 high-speed internet projects in 24 states and in other territories, the department announced Thursday. The total includes about $5.6 million for two projects in Iowa. The federal funding is part of the department’s ReConnect Program and is partially […] The post USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Agriculture Online
Farmers say cover crops are on 40% of cropland
Cover crops are more popular than previously known, according to a USDA survey. Growers reported using cover crops on 40% of their cropland in 2021, suggesting a sizable increase from the 15.4 million acres of cover crops listed in the 2017 Census of Agriculture; the two dozen “principal crops” covered 317 million acres last year.
Happi
Buyers Seeking Supplier Diversity, Wellness & Innovation for Retail Shelves
Supplier diversity, wellness and product discovery were all top-of-mind among buyers in Q3 as retailers seek new ways to entice consumers in the face of inflationary pressures, according to research uncovered in RangeMe's Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report. The report highlights trends among the activity of US and international buyers on the platform.
Comments / 0