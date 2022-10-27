Slide 1 of 9: An MBA is an investment but students who attend top schools can graduate making six-figure salaries. Consulting, finance, and technology were all popular industries for the class of 2021. Here are the latest salaries — including signing bonuses — of eight top business schools. Business school is an exciting prospect for ambitious professionals or aspiring entrepreneurs looking to level up their careers — and salaries.Students from the top business schools in the world graduated last year with jobs that earn six-figure salaries. What's more, they sought roles in financial services, consulting, investment banking, and technology and many received lucrative signing bonuses due to the competitive market for talent.After a surge at the start of the pandemic, applications held steady or decreased at top business schools for 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. For example, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management reported a 20% drop in applications to its MBA program for the incoming fall 2021 class. Columbia Business School reported a 6% decline, though the volume of applications was still higher than it was in 2019, when interest in many schools languished during a white-hot job market.For those who are considering attending business school or who are currently enrolled, here's what graduates from some of the top programs are earning across industries. Insider used US News & World Report's list of best business schools for 2023 to rank the MBA programs. Catherine Henderson and Emeka Ochiagha contributed to an earlier version of this post.

3 DAYS AGO