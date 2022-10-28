ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
TYLER, TX
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant

A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
LONGVIEW, TX
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta defeats Gladewater 42-21

GLADEWATER, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Gladewater Bears in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 42-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
GLADEWATER, TX
A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas

If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
TYLER, TX
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
TYLER, TX
Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet

A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson

It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
HENDERSON, TX
Smith County to consider renaming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider renaming the county’s emergency operations center after one of its longest-serving civil servants. Jack Skeen, Jr. has worked for Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years, including as a city attorney for the City of Tyler, district attorney for Smith County and judge of the 241st District Court in Smith County. The resolution to do so will be proposed and voted on during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Lufkin, TX
