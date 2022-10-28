Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out
UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House. Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire: […]
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta defeats Gladewater 42-21
GLADEWATER, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Gladewater Bears in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 42-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
Tyler police, fire department responding to reported fire at historic Ramey House
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is assisting the Tyler Fire Dept. on a reported structure fire near downtown Tyler. Tyler police say the fire broke out at the intersection of E. Houston St. and S. Broadway Ave., which is the location of the historic Ramey House. The...
Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial
In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover directly addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock.
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren […]
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!
Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Tyler police are responding and the outside lane has been closed heading towards US Hwy 69.
Great News as a Delicious Chick-fil-A in Longview is Reopening!
So you may've found out they were closed while you were trying to grab a Spicy Chicken Sandwich while shopping for jeans, or maybe you didn't even hear about. Regardless we've got some good news to pass along concerning the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. You won't have to...
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
KLTV
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
ssnewstelegram.com
Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet
A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
Hundreds flock to East Texas gas station ahead of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history
UPDATE — Time to check your tickets! The winning Powerball jackpot numbers are 19 36 37 46 56 24. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to be the fifth largest in history! $700 million are up for grabs tonight. Angel Perry, the manager of a Valero gas station in Tyler, said they […]
KLTV
Smith County to consider renaming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider renaming the county’s emergency operations center after one of its longest-serving civil servants. Jack Skeen, Jr. has worked for Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years, including as a city attorney for the City of Tyler, district attorney for Smith County and judge of the 241st District Court in Smith County. The resolution to do so will be proposed and voted on during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m. Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM...
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
Comments / 0