EE - Eve has done the impossible
I think this is the most Ive ever enjoyed Stacey as a character. Eve has reinvigorated her that much!. She's feisty without being rude and nasty. She fun, she shows utmost loyalty. Giving her the burger van was a stroke of genius. She’s good only thing I don’t like is...
CS Sam and Hope
Surely Sam isn't being lined up to be Hopes secret online friend sourcing info to write a book?. This would be totally unbelievable considering his age would it not?. I thought it was going to be Hopes half sister but to me the last few episodes seem to be hinting at Sam.
EastEnders: Who wants Louise Mitchell to return?
I think that Tilly Keeper should reprise her role at some point in the next year or two after she's finished her other projects. Louise came into her own in her last year and really showed her potential, it would be amazing to see her come back as a young mother and interacting with Sam and taking her down a more darker route after what happened. An inevtiable clash with Karen too.
Charles : Our New King - twice
C4 are running a 2 part series starting Saturday, ITV also running a 2 parter of the same name on Wednesday. I can see it’s played havoc with my EPG. Having set the C4 one to record (for my other half you understand 😉) the ITV episode is showing I’ve recorded it before and the programme description is word for word the same.
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
I found the perfect unique name for my son but everyone says it reminds them of an animal
PICKING out a name for your child can be a daunting task. You want to make sure you get it right and won't be something you regret for years to come. So one mum took to Mumsnet to ask others for their opinion of the name she and her husband had picked out for their son.
Kimberly Menzies Leaves in Tears After Usman Basically Calls Her "Ugly"
Things looked bleak for several toxic couples on the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Kimberly Menzies’ attempt to win over Usman Umar’s mother had blown up in her face. It was not her fault. How could she impress a woman who disapproved before they even met?
Flight Attendant Furious After Being Sucked Into James Corden-Balthazar Drama
A flight attendant mentioned by the restaurateur feuding with James Corden is outraged after he used a picture of her in an Instagram post about his ongoing squabble with the TV comic. Keith McNally’s now infamous spat with Corden began earlier this month when McNally accused Corden of being the most “abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the restaurant’s history. It’s since emerged that McNally was forced to apologize and delete an Instagram post in which he claimed a British Airways flight attendant on a trip from New York to London recognized him and said: “I never cared for...
Corrie Discussion Friday October 28th 8pm : Changing Rooms
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. A stressed Fiz calls in the pub and tells Tyrone she's had a call from a journalist wanting to run an article about John Stape. Fiz ends...
Corrie is becoming boring
As the title says. Coronation Street is becoming so boring, lately with these rubbish storylines. Who cares about this far right group? and we will be seeing a lot of them now since. - I can't stand this Griff, and also Spider is annoying as well, I wish he would...
Aftermath of Harriet Finch's death (Emmerdale)
I feel this has been done really poorly. She was in the programme for 10 years and no one has even noticed she has left. I completely agree and I was thinking of starting a thread about it so I’m glad you have!😁. As usual with Emmerdale the whole...
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
Contestants you wish were paired with different partners?
Tina O'Brien - I feel like she may have got a bit further if she was paired with a different professional such as Vincent Simone. Fleur East - I think Gio Pernice might have been a better match for her. From this series I do agree on Fleur. I’d add...
Coronation Street begins extremism storyline as Spider gets frightening warning
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has kicked off its extremism storyline with Spider getting a frightening warning. Soap bosses confirmed this week that a long-term storyline will involve teen Max Turner being groomed by Griff Reynolds and a gang of racist thugs secretly operating in Weatherfield. Friday's (October 28)...
Oh dear, no more James, so who's in danger next?
Well Ellie S wasn't good tonight so I fear she might not stay much longer. Or Tony, but he was brilliant this week. Or Fleur!. I really thought that Ellie S would be in danger after last night's dance. I don't think she has many weeks left. I don't know...
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
I’m underwhelmed!
I’m very underwhelmed this years strictly there’s a spark missing not sure what it is .. The problem is too many people seem to be comparing it to last year which was seen as a “golden year”, so no matter what happened this year it was always gonna be perceived as underwhelming.
Star Trek: Prodigy - Season 1b
It's back with the second part of season 1. I believe it's near simultaneous (1 day) release in US and UK, as is usual now that we have Paramount+ is also available outside the US. No spoilers from episodes not yet released please. Posts: 33,958. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 30/10/22...
Favourite of the “new generation” pros?
I’ve been loving the newer pros who have been added in the last couple of years, but who’s your favourite? I’ve included Nancy as although she’s been on the show since 2019, she’s only on her second partner. I love Nikita. Maybe last night wasn't...
The Devil's Hour star reveals big series plans beyond season 1
The Devil's Hour star Jessica Raine has given a promising update on the future of the show, revealing there's more to the story beyond the season finale. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, the Call the Midwife actress weighed in on whether there would be another season of Prime Video's latest horror series, saying: "I know that Tom has a finite three-season story in his head. I hope that [Prime Video] picks it up again [laughs].
