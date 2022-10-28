ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cachevalleydaily.com

County Executive David Zook fires back at Cache County Council

CACHE COUNTY — County Executive David Zook has come out swinging in defense of his proposed 2023 county budget and his performance of his duties. “Cache County’s independent outside auditor cautioned the council earlier this year that politicizing the county’s finances could be damaging to the county’s financial security,” Zook said in a statement dated Oct. 28. “I hope that we can work together to heed that advice.”
cachevalleydaily.com

Ensign: “These actions by the executive cannot be excused”

CACHE COUNTY — Write-in candidate Marc Ensign has chimed in on the latest dispute between the Cache County Council and County Executive David Zook. Reacting to an unprecedented news conference held Thursday by members of the County Council condemning Zook’s surprise budget proposal, Ensign said simply: “The citizens of Cache County deserve better.”
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
cachevalleydaily.com

Cache County officials announce wintertime canyon road closures

CACHE COUNTY — Some roads accessing local canyons will be closed to motorized and mechanized vehicle traffic starting Nov. 15, according to officials of the Cache County Public Works Department. Those seasonal winter gate closures will be in effect from Nov. 15 to April 15, 2023, in accordance with...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 Utah school districts getting new electric buses thanks to EPA grants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dozen new electric buses are coming to Utah thanks to grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Uintah and Tintic school districts are listed among recipients of grants through the EPA’s School Bus Program, which nationwide awarded nearly $1 billion this week for electric buses from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
UTAH STATE
cachevalleydaily.com

Sub for Santa seeks applications for 2022 holiday season

LOGAN – The holidays are not far off and for organizations like Cache County Sub for Santa, they need to get started early to get the application process started. The Sub for Santa’s organization provides temporary assistance during the Christmas season for individuals and families residing in Cache County who are in need.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Utah Sheriff’s Association cites two Cache County deputies for heroism

CACHE COUNTY — Two Cache County deputies have been cited for heroism by the Utah Sheriff’s Association. At the regular meeting of the Cache County Council on Oct. 25, Sheriff Chad Jensen recognized Sgt. Tim Ramirez and Deputy Mike Richardson for their outstanding performance of duty in the apprehension of an armed robbery suspect on April 19, 2022.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT announces new toll lane in Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation announced in a press release that it will open a new toll Express Lane as soon as Monday, Oct. 31. The lane will run on both north and southbound lanes on I-15 between Layton and Ogden. Mitch Shaw, the senior...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The Express Lanes run between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden....
OGDEN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Martin Glen Reeder

September 2, 1930 – October 20, 2022 (age 92) Dad was born in Logan, Utah, on September 2, 1930, and passed away October 20, 2022. He was 92 years old. He was the third of four children born to Glen and Martha Beck Reeder. As a child, he learned...
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

Downtown Logan hosts 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk

Throughout the day on Halloween, the streets of downtown Logan will be filled with what appear to be ghosts, goblins and ghouls. The Logan Downtown Alliance has invited Cache Valley community members to come together in downtown Logan for the 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured

OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
OGDEN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Hang on to those pumpkins they are an excellent source of nutrition and taste

LOGAN – When the ghost and goblins are gone and the Jack-O-Lanterns are done for the year, unused pumpkins can be used to flavor all kinds of dishes and are not that hard to preserve. Jenna Dychman, an assistant professor and dietitian for Utah State University Extension, said there...
cachevalleydaily.com

Michael R. Robbins

October 11, 1950 — October 26, 2022 (age 72) Michael R. Robbins passed away at age 72 on October 26, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born October 11, 1950 in Tremonton, Utah to Richard and Bonnie Robbins. Michael married Teresa Robbins on April 27, 1991 in Thatcher, Utah.
GARLAND, UT

