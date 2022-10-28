Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
County Executive David Zook fires back at Cache County Council
CACHE COUNTY — County Executive David Zook has come out swinging in defense of his proposed 2023 county budget and his performance of his duties. “Cache County’s independent outside auditor cautioned the council earlier this year that politicizing the county’s finances could be damaging to the county’s financial security,” Zook said in a statement dated Oct. 28. “I hope that we can work together to heed that advice.”
cachevalleydaily.com
Ensign: “These actions by the executive cannot be excused”
CACHE COUNTY — Write-in candidate Marc Ensign has chimed in on the latest dispute between the Cache County Council and County Executive David Zook. Reacting to an unprecedented news conference held Thursday by members of the County Council condemning Zook’s surprise budget proposal, Ensign said simply: “The citizens of Cache County deserve better.”
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache County officials announce wintertime canyon road closures
CACHE COUNTY — Some roads accessing local canyons will be closed to motorized and mechanized vehicle traffic starting Nov. 15, according to officials of the Cache County Public Works Department. Those seasonal winter gate closures will be in effect from Nov. 15 to April 15, 2023, in accordance with...
Gephardt Daily
2 Utah school districts getting new electric buses thanks to EPA grants
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dozen new electric buses are coming to Utah thanks to grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Uintah and Tintic school districts are listed among recipients of grants through the EPA’s School Bus Program, which nationwide awarded nearly $1 billion this week for electric buses from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
cachevalleydaily.com
Sub for Santa seeks applications for 2022 holiday season
LOGAN – The holidays are not far off and for organizations like Cache County Sub for Santa, they need to get started early to get the application process started. The Sub for Santa’s organization provides temporary assistance during the Christmas season for individuals and families residing in Cache County who are in need.
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah Sheriff’s Association cites two Cache County deputies for heroism
CACHE COUNTY — Two Cache County deputies have been cited for heroism by the Utah Sheriff’s Association. At the regular meeting of the Cache County Council on Oct. 25, Sheriff Chad Jensen recognized Sgt. Tim Ramirez and Deputy Mike Richardson for their outstanding performance of duty in the apprehension of an armed robbery suspect on April 19, 2022.
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT announces new toll lane in Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation announced in a press release that it will open a new toll Express Lane as soon as Monday, Oct. 31. The lane will run on both north and southbound lanes on I-15 between Layton and Ogden. Mitch Shaw, the senior...
ABC 4
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The Express Lanes run between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden....
cachevalleydaily.com
Martin Glen Reeder
September 2, 1930 – October 20, 2022 (age 92) Dad was born in Logan, Utah, on September 2, 1930, and passed away October 20, 2022. He was 92 years old. He was the third of four children born to Glen and Martha Beck Reeder. As a child, he learned...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
upr.org
Downtown Logan hosts 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk
Throughout the day on Halloween, the streets of downtown Logan will be filled with what appear to be ghosts, goblins and ghouls. The Logan Downtown Alliance has invited Cache Valley community members to come together in downtown Logan for the 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
upr.org
A popular northern Utah corn maze may close its doors after this season
A popular Halloween haunt in northern Utah could be closing doors to their corn maze at the end of month. Owners of the Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze are working with the Cache County zoning department after being told they have been operating for 18 years without the required licensing.
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured
OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
cachevalleydaily.com
Hang on to those pumpkins they are an excellent source of nutrition and taste
LOGAN – When the ghost and goblins are gone and the Jack-O-Lanterns are done for the year, unused pumpkins can be used to flavor all kinds of dishes and are not that hard to preserve. Jenna Dychman, an assistant professor and dietitian for Utah State University Extension, said there...
cachevalleydaily.com
Michael R. Robbins
October 11, 1950 — October 26, 2022 (age 72) Michael R. Robbins passed away at age 72 on October 26, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born October 11, 1950 in Tremonton, Utah to Richard and Bonnie Robbins. Michael married Teresa Robbins on April 27, 1991 in Thatcher, Utah.
