Benzinga

How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks gained on Friday despite a plunge in Amazon.com AMZN shares. On a weekly basis, the major indices notched notable gains, with the 30-stock Dow index gaining 5.7% last week to record its best performance since May.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Benzinga

This Analyst With 90% Accuracy Rate Cuts PT On Meta Platforms; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

Honeywell To $194? Plus Citigroup Slashes PT On This Stock By Over 93%

Daiwa Capital slashed the price target on Honeywell International Inc. HON from $206 to $194. Honeywell shares fell 0.6% to $203.79 in pre-market trading. Citigroup cut Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY price target from $3.75 to $0.25. Starry Group shares gained 2.7% to close at $0.29 on Friday. Jefferies slashed...
Benzinga

Altra Industrial Motion: Q3 Earnings Insights

Altra Industrial Motion AIMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altra Industrial Motion missed estimated earnings by 3.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was down $3.00 million from...
Benzinga

Global Payments: Q3 Earnings Insights

Global Payments GPN reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Payments missed estimated earnings by 0.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.48 versus an estimate of $2.49. Revenue was up $58.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

XPO Logistics Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

XPO Logistics Inc XPO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year, to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.10 billion. Excluding Q3 FY21 revenue from the company's intermodal operation, which was sold in March 2022, Q3 FY22 revenue increased year-over-year by 3%. Segment Revenue: North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
Benzinga

What Does Walt Disney's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Walt Disney Inc. DIS moved lower by 2.01%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walt Disney has. Based on Walt Disney's balance sheet as of August 10, 2022, long-term debt is at $46.02 billion and current debt is at $5.58 billion, amounting to $51.60 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $12.96 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $38.64 billion.
Benzinga

BP's Debt Overview

Shares of BP Inc. BP rose by 11.41% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt BP has. Based on BP's balance sheet as of April 6, 2017, long-term debt is at $72.08 billion and current debt is at $10.65 billion, amounting to $82.72 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $23.48 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $59.24 billion.

