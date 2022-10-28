Read full article on original website
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Baillie Gifford Increases Bets On These Tesla, Alibaba China Rivals In Q3 — Here Are Its Other Trades
Edinburgh-based investment management company Baillie Gifford has sold over 7 million shares of Chinese EV-maker Li Auto Inc LI during the third quarter while lapping up over 50,000 shares of peer Nio Inc NIO, according to 13 F filings of the company. The fund also loaded up on shares of...
Markets Turn More Bullish
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks gained on Friday despite a plunge in Amazon.com AMZN shares. On a weekly basis, the major indices notched notable gains, with the 30-stock Dow index gaining 5.7% last week to record its best performance since May.
Why Quanergy Systems Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA rose 31.9% to $19.90 in pre-market trading after dipping around 63% on Friday. Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares rose 17.8% to $0.2388 in pre-market trading. Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 16.2% to $0.4399 in pre-market trading. Lottery.com recently announced appointment of new auditors. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CGTX...
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
5 Dividend ETF Picks For November 2022
October produced big returns for dividend investors, but November might be a different story.
This Analyst With 90% Accuracy Rate Cuts PT On Meta Platforms; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures On Backseat As Fresh Trading Week Starts With Spotlight On Fed Decision — Apple, Tesla, Brazilian Stocks In Focus
Trading in the major U.S. index futures is pointing to a negative opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as rate fears return. Whatever Monday’s session brings, the three major averages are on track to end October with strong gains. U.S. Indices' Performance In Week Ended Oct. 28. Index...
Honeywell To $194? Plus Citigroup Slashes PT On This Stock By Over 93%
Daiwa Capital slashed the price target on Honeywell International Inc. HON from $206 to $194. Honeywell shares fell 0.6% to $203.79 in pre-market trading. Citigroup cut Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY price target from $3.75 to $0.25. Starry Group shares gained 2.7% to close at $0.29 on Friday. Jefferies slashed...
Altra Industrial Motion: Q3 Earnings Insights
Altra Industrial Motion AIMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altra Industrial Motion missed estimated earnings by 3.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was down $3.00 million from...
Global Payments: Q3 Earnings Insights
Global Payments GPN reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Payments missed estimated earnings by 0.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.48 versus an estimate of $2.49. Revenue was up $58.00 million from the same...
Don't expect any Fed pivot this week or before the start of 2023, Barclays warns
"The Fed seems almost assured of raising rates by 75 basis points this week" despite investors' hopes that it will pause or pivot, the bank said.
XPO Logistics Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings
XPO Logistics Inc XPO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year, to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.10 billion. Excluding Q3 FY21 revenue from the company's intermodal operation, which was sold in March 2022, Q3 FY22 revenue increased year-over-year by 3%. Segment Revenue: North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment...
'I'm Going Bullish, Because I Believe In Natural Gas': Cramer On This Energy Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended staying with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC, and added that "I’m not going to go against an airline when people seem to want to travel more than they want to talk with people." When asked about CH Robinson Worldwide...
Dogecoin Raises Eyebrows, Elon Musk Takes Charge At Twitter, Apple In For Setback And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Optimism is returning to the market, with earnings and hopes of a Fed pivot serving to allay investors’ apprehensions. Here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend and could have a bearing on the direction of the market. 1. Doge Takes Off:...
US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
What Does Walt Disney's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Walt Disney Inc. DIS moved lower by 2.01%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walt Disney has. Based on Walt Disney's balance sheet as of August 10, 2022, long-term debt is at $46.02 billion and current debt is at $5.58 billion, amounting to $51.60 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $12.96 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $38.64 billion.
BP's Debt Overview
Shares of BP Inc. BP rose by 11.41% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt BP has. Based on BP's balance sheet as of April 6, 2017, long-term debt is at $72.08 billion and current debt is at $10.65 billion, amounting to $82.72 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $23.48 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $59.24 billion.
