Related
Bidens dole out Halloween candy to first responders' kids
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, doled out Halloween candy Monday to trick-or-treaters dressed up as everything from Spider-Man to a flamingo to a monk to a zombie founding father at a soggy celebration on the south side of the White House. It...
On The Money — Medicare, Social Security take midterm spotlight
Democrats see Republican plans to pare down Social Security and Medicare as a potential boon to their midterm election hopes. We’ll also look at President Biden’s threat to oil companies and if any relief to supply chains is coming. But first, we’ve got the latest on the criminal...
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. — (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack charged with attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon, DA says
Authorities said on Monday that DePape told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and "break her kneecaps."
