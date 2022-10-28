Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Hialeah apartment building deemed unsafe after partial collapse
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah apartment building has been deemed unsafe after a partial structural collapse Monday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the small apartment building, located at 2350 Palm Ave., across from Hialeah Park Casino, at around 10 a.m. The damage appeared to stem from the underside...
travelnoire.com
Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami
A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
WSVN-TV
2 women swipe designer handbags from SW Miami-Dade vintage boutique, take off in Porsche SUV
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade shop owner is reeling one day after, she said, two women were caught on camera stealing pricey merchandise from the business before taking off in some fancy wheels. Mary Holle’s boutique is called Miami Twice because most of the items for sale...
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
speedonthewater.com
‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day
With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
NBC Miami
Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police
Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Northwest Miami Neighborhood
A large police presence was seen Monday morning outside of an area in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers were at the area of Northwest 55th Terrace and 10th Avenue, where Miami Police were investigating several cars in the area that may have been damaged. Investigators have not released details on what may...
WSVN-TV
Yacht catches fire off Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was fire on the water near a South Florida marina. A yacht burst into flames off Miami Beach, Friday morning. Three people were on board but were able to get off in time. Heavy smoke rose in the air as firefighters worked to extinguish...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida
Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
WSVN-TV
Small gas leak at Lauderhill restaurant prompts evacuation at shopping plaza
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews evacuated a shopping plaza in Lauderhill following a small gas leak at a restaurant, officials said. According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the leak happened at the West Oakland Plaza strip mall along the 7500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunday morning. Firefighters...
NBC Miami
Several People Detained After Shots Fired in Northwest Miami Neighborhood
A large police presence was seen Monday morning outside of an area in northwest Miami-Dade where officers said shots were fired the night before. Miami Police said they received a call around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday of shots being fired in the area of Northwest 55th Terrace and 10th Avenue.
NBC Miami
‘Deeply Disturbed' Miami-Dade Mayor Issues Notice Regarding Underfed Dolphins at Miami Seaquarium
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is speaking out after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report said the diets of dolphins at Miami Seaquarium were cut by more than half. "Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings of the recent USDA report regarding marine life at Miami Seaquarium," said Levine Cava on Twitter.
Click10.com
Rubio canvasser attacked in Hialeah speaks at Miami Springs GOP event
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – The man attacked while canvassing for Sen. Mario Rubio spoke publicly on Sunday. Christopher Monzon was attacked in Hialeah last week by two men who have since been arrested and charged. On Sunday, the Miami Springs Republican Club held a rally on Curtis Parkway. Speaking...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Boy Missing for Two Months Found Safe in Canada
Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy with autism missing from Miami-Dade since August, was found safe and unharmed in Canada, Miami-Dade Police said. JoJo had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement. A missing person alert...
treksplorer.com
Little Havana, Miami: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Want to get those upbeat island vibes without leaving the continental US? Dance your way down to Little Havana, Miami, for a delicious taste of Cuba! A bustling neighborhood, Little Havana is bursting with culture, art, music, and food. Spend your time on the iconic Calle Ocho Walk of Fame,...
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
niceville.com
Florida jilted lover sentenced for seeking murderer through the mail
FLORIDA – A South Florida jilted lover who was accused of seeking a murderer through the mail has been sentenced to 84 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of...
