Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com
Opelousas Catholic handles Sacred Heart to steam toward possible District 6-1A crown
For a quarter, Sacred Heart seemed ready to give Opelousas Catholic all it wanted in a matchup that would go a long way in determining the District 6-1A champion. But Opelousas Catholic took over in the second and third quarters, blowing past Sacred Heart of Ville Platte with 40 unanswered points in a 40-6 victory on Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
Tailgating is banned for Abbeville High School football games
A shooting after the Abbeville High School homecoming football game has led to a ban on tailgating on city property near Wildcat Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Kevin Foote: Cajuns shift focus to bowl eligibility, but that won't be easy to achieve either
The notion first arose after the sloppy 21-17 road loss to UL-Monroe on Sept. 24. It became a full-blown reality after UL’s 39-24 road loss to Southern Miss on Thursday. For the first time since Sun Belt divisional play began, the Ragin’ Cajuns enter November out of the race for the Sun Belt West Division crown.
Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
theleesvilleleader.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
Breaux Bridge to add retail along I-10
Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
gueydantoday.com
Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry
ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Congregational Church – 213 S. Louisiana Street-- with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M....
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard
Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth."
St. Martinville cold case could be solved after 30 years
Renee and the family have now gone to the St. Martinville police department where they have now opened the case after three decades.
brproud.com
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
Proposed power poles worry residents
Those living along East Butcher Switch Road in North Lafayette are worried about their quality of life if plans to put commercial-grade power poles go through.
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
worldatlas.com
6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana
The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
City-wide water shut off in St. Martinville
St. Martinville will have a city-wide water shut off due to a water break.
fox8live.com
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
whereyat.com
Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake
The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
