Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
NOLA.com
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
Inside the world of real-life vampires in New Orleans and Atlanta
Human vampires exist, and they're fairly different from the fictional ones we know. Their definitions of vampirism vary, but they ultimately subvert social norms while also finding community. Self-identified vampires in New Orleans and Atlanta open up about the communities they've built and what they want the rest of us to know about their unique way of life.
NOLA.com
Port Nola modifies plans for $1.5 bilion St. Bernard terminal, aiming to appease residents
The Port of New Orleans on Thursday announced modifications to its plan to build a $1.5 billion container ship terminal on the Mississippi River at Violet, with the aim of appeasing St. Bernard Parish residents, some of whom still oppose the project. The changes come as Port Nola ends a...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO
We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
NOLA.com
Historic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton closed just before the pandemic, now it’s coming back
Long before Cajun cooking became a global phenomenon, the Bon Ton restaurant was a beloved destination for these flavors in downtown New Orleans. The restaurant’s history reached back further, to 19th century New Orleans, and it was an enduring part of the local restaurant scene. When its longtime owners,...
clarionherald.org
Schedules for blessing of the tombs at area cemeteries
Archbishop Gregory Aymond will be the principal celebrant of the All Saints’ Day Mass Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 3368 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, followed by blessing of the graves across the street at St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, 3421 Esplanade Ave.
NOLA.com
Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement
In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
knewsradio.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Passes
Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 2, 2015, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP) used locally October 28th 2022 @ap.images. Rock n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. A report from TMZ...
NOLA.com
Help local bluesman Smokehouse Brown recover from second hit and run in a month
Local bluesman, barfly and cuddly curmudgeon Smokey Smokehouse Brown is recovering at University Medical Center from a hit and run accident that left the gruffly lovable Brown with swelling and bleeding of the brain, a broken clavicle and ribs and other internal injuries. Friends have set up a GoFundMe to...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Obscure provision in La. constitution allows government entities to avoid paying settlements indefinitely
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mercedes Barrios loved her kids, all of them. Along with her two biological children, she cared for and taught hundreds of others over her 30-year career as a teacher. Barrios was fluent in three languages and taught Spanish and French in New Orleans. In October 2002,...
2022 murder numbers surpass 2021
With just two months left in the year, the number of murders in New Orleans has surpassed the total of 2021 of 221. This comes at a time when October’s murder rate is down markedly from the previous months, which averaged 23 murders.
NOLA.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
whereyat.com
Jefferson Performing Arts Society Hosts Free Concert in Metairie
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has announced that they will be hosting a free concert on Monday, November 14 at 7 p.m. at their Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The concert will feature the Marine Forces Reserve Concert Band, with special appearances from Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy and Miss Louisiana KT Scannell.
fox8live.com
Three wounded Sunday in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were wounded in separate shootings Sunday afternoon and evening (Oct. 30), New Orleans police said. Police did not disclose the age or conditions of any of the victims. The NOPD said a juvenile male “sustained at least one gunshot to his body” around 4:08...
WWL-TV
Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence
Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
WDSU
Mild Friday With Transition to Severe Weather Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Light to moderate rain has begun along coastal Terrebonne Parish. Today we finish with mild 70s and a 10-20% chance for rain at the coast and a slight chance for nearby South Shore locations like Houma, Galliano and Belle Chasse. Rain becomes a spotty chance after midnight -- for inland cities and communities in Metro New Orleans. Coastal showers and storms ramp up into sunrise Saturday -- ahead of an approaching cold front.
fox8live.com
Free haunted house is back delighting visitors in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A free haunted house has been spooking the Algiers neighborhood since months after Hurricane Katrina, and its creators are marking its return this year for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Bernie Baxter’s Traveling Sideshow isn’t your typical haunted house. “Everybody inside...
University in Louisiana Warns Students About Some Wearing Clown Masks
Perhaps we should all listen to this. University police are telling students on one Louisiana campus to be aware of suspicious people wearing clown masks. As Halloween rapidly approaches, police on the campus of Loyola are telling students to beware of any suspicious activity on campus, by those wearing clown masks.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is home to fewer kids than decades ago. Do its playgrounds need to adapt?
When Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng asked a crowd of parents this month how to boost participation at central Metairie's Johnny Bright Playground, she emphasized that “we’re a different community than we were in the 1970s.”. She’s right. Over the last half-century, Jefferson Parish’s youth population...
