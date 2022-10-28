Read full article on original website
Shehamelek shalem
1d ago
not one jot or tittle....shall pass..JOT..Potassium bicarbonate or potassium Citrate is converted to bicarbonate in the body and helps to correct acid buildup in the blood. Song Of Solomon, pomegranate.. 4:13 chosen fruit from paradise... Ezekiel 4:9 (bread= wheat, beans, lintel-legumes,) millet, olive oil and baking soda...... Matthew 26:28...TITTLE
Reply
2
Related
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
MedicineNet.com
What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?
While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. When you have diabetes, high blood sugar can damage your blood vessels and the nerves that help your heart pump. Similarly,...
cohaitungchi.com
Cucumber and Diabetes: The Healthy Connection
Diabetes is a common problem among people. The most common symptom is persistently high blood sugar levels. People with diabetes should consume foods with a low glycemic index and low carb density. The glycemic index is a food rating system based on carbohydrates in foods. Your body breaks down the carbohydrates and helps them dissolve into the body’s blood sugar level. Therefore, it results in high blood sugar levels in the human body. There are many foods known to control diabetes, one of which is cucumber. It belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family and is known for its digestive properties.
Can Yoga Reduce Blood Sugar Levels for People With Type 2 Diabetes?
Mind-body practices like yoga may help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new review of studies. The reduction in A1C levels from yoga was significant, only 0.1% behind metformin. Adding mind-body practices to a doctor-prescribed regimen could help some people better manage their...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Bring High Blood Sugar Down Quickly
Everyone living with diabetes is bound to experience high blood sugars (hyperglycemia) sometimes. There are simply too many variables out of our control to prevent high blood sugars from ever happening. But the best thing we can do when blood sugar spikes happen is to help them come down into...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out.
Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. The views on the consumption of bananas by people with diabetes also seem to be divided. While some believe it is unsuitable for people with diabetes due to its high sugar level, others swear by its positive effect on blood sugar levels.
A vitamin B12 deficiency can go unnoticed and cause symptoms like numb limbs and a yellow tinge to the skin and eyes. A dietitian explains how to get enough.
Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells. A deficiency can go unnoticed because it can cause symptoms that are shared with other conditions. Vegans can get vitamin B12 from fortified plant milks, nutritional yeast flakes, and supplements.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Side Effects of Too Much Magnesium?
If you've ever experienced long-term stress, insomnia, or muscle pain, well-meaning friends might have recommended taking a magnesium supplement. Usually, magnesium supplements are OK to take for minor concerns, but you should use caution in certain situations. Taking too much magnesium can cause serious health problems. Learn more about this supplement and decide whether or not you could benefit from taking extra magnesium.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?
Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
icytales.com
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
EatingWell
What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians
About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
Dove, Suave and other shampoo brands recalled for possibly elevated carcinogen levels
The latest spray product recall over the presence of the carcinogen benzene — or the potential of too much benzene — involves six brands of dry shampoo aerosol products by Unilever United States. Lot codes of the Suave, Dove, Nexxus, Bed Head, TRESemme and Rockaholic shampoos recalled, all...
Prevent this highly contagious stomach bug this fall
There's another virus that's typically spreads during this fall. Norovirus is a stomach bug that is highly contagious and painful. The virus can be serious and anyone can get it.
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
powerofpositivity.com
15 Ways to Lower Cholesterol
Did your doctor advise you of the need to lower cholesterol levels to avoid a heart attack or stroke?. If so, maybe you nodded along, agreeing with the doctor-speak. And now–here you are. So what is cholesterol, and why does it matter?. Cholesterol is the waxy, fat-like material made...
Comments / 2