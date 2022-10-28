Read full article on original website
10 Differences Between Prediabetes and Diabetes
Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes are both conditions with higher than normal blood sugar due to insulin resistance, but they are not the same condition. Prediabetes can progress to type 2 diabetes. One study, cited in an article in Diabetes Care, found that 8.1 to 24.3% of people with prediabetes develop diabetes within 29 months, or less than 2 and 1/2 years. These are 10 differences between prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.
How to Bring High Blood Sugar Down Quickly
Everyone living with diabetes is bound to experience high blood sugars (hyperglycemia) sometimes. There are simply too many variables out of our control to prevent high blood sugars from ever happening. But the best thing we can do when blood sugar spikes happen is to help them come down into...
2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
If you frequently struggle with gut issues like gas and bloating, it’s more likely than not that the root of the issue lies somewhere in the beverages you’re drinking or the foods you’re eating. Unfortunately, even foods that are often deemed as great options for your overall health can lead to gut issues and general discomfort—and that includes many otherwise healthy vegetables.
What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?
While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
Is Banana Good for Diabetes? Find Out.
Banana is known for its versatility and high nutritional value. However, despite being a healthy fruit, bananas are often considered unhealthy due to their high sugar content. The views on the consumption of bananas by people with diabetes also seem to be divided. While some believe it is unsuitable for people with diabetes due to its high sugar level, others swear by its positive effect on blood sugar levels.
The One Oil You Should Always Cook With For Faster Weight Loss, According To Health Experts
So many healthy meals can be made with the help of a great cooking oil, and we checked in with health experts to determine one go-to option to use when working towards losing weight. While you may be aware of the more fattening and calorie-heavy options like canola or corn oil, our health aficionados point towards one “underrated” and “much healthier option: avocado oil. Read on to learn more, and find insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet and Reema Hannaford, NASM-certified nutritionist and health expert.
How To Lose 20 pounds In 2 Weeks?
Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/06/17/how-to-lose-20-pounds-in-2-weeks/. How to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks? First, you can’t lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks in a healthy way. The only way you can do that is by starving yourself and that would cause a lot of health issues if you decided to do that. The average weight-loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week and that should always be one of your weight loss goals.
The Morning Beverage Doctors Say You Should Have Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Inflammation
From coffee to cups of orange juice, many of us have a beloved morning beverage we sip on with our breakfast. Whether it’s because you need caffeine to take on the day or just love the ritual of drinking the same thing each and every morning, there’s a certain comfort in the act. However, the way you start your day can make or break your overall health, so choosing the right beverage can make all the difference. While some of them are notoriously inflammatory and unhealthy, there are a few options that can actually do wonders for your body—including one hot tea.
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
The Best Sleeping Positions If You Have Sciatica Pain
Sciatica can be caused by a number of different conditions. These can range from a herniated disc to a bone spur, or a tumor pressing into the nerve.
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
The One Food You Should Never Eat Because It Almost Always Leads To Stomach Fat, According To An Obesity Doctor
While you’re most likely aware that potato chips are not the epitome of a healthy snack, it might be interesting to find out which type of carbohydrate within them (and other ultra-processed junk foods) can lead to stomach fat. If you’re watching your weight and trying to eat healthier, experts say avoiding refined carbohydrates in particular is key.
Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Bread You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)
What would we do without bread?! Whether you’re making a sandwich, smearing it with butter, or dipping it in your leftover sauce, this food is a long-standing staple in many of our kitchens. However, it’s no secret that eating too much of it can be detrimental to your weight loss goals—but as it turns out, some varieties are much worse than others. While moderation is always key in any healthy diet, there’s one type of bread dietitians say you should steer clear of as much as possible if you want to shed some pounds and avoid inflammation.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Add These 2 Ingredients To Your Plate Every Day
Eating a protein-rich diet is essential in order to lose weight healthily— whether you’re aiming to reduce stomach fat specifically or drop a few pounds in general. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about two great sources of protein (apart from fruit and vegetables) that you can eat often to support your healthy weight loss journey and provide yourself with ample energy to take on the day.
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
Four weight-loss drugs shaving up to 10% of weight off users in a year are recommended for overweight and obese adults who haven't had success with low-calorie diets and exercise
Four weight-loss drugs that cut bodyweight by up to 10 per cent in a year were recommended for moderately overweight and obese adults who did not have luck with diet and exercise changes by a leading panel of doctors. Doctors at the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) — a top group...
Are bananas healthy? A dietitian explains the health benefits
Bananas are one of the most popular fresh fruits in the world. Not only are they naturally sweet and affordable, they are also packed with nutrients. Although bananas get a bad reputation for their high sugar and starch content, this tasty tropical fruit is loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, fiber and prebiotics. Not to mention bananas can replace sugar in many baked goods. Here are a few more reasons you should add bananas to your eating plan and simple ways to use them.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Understanding Your A1C: Frequently Asked Questions for Better Diabetes Management
The hemoglobin A1c is a cornerstone blood test used in diabetes management since the 1990s. This test is taken at a physician’s office or diagnostic lab, either by fingerstick or blood draw from your vein. The A1C looks at your past 3 months or so of glucose levels, providing an average over that period of time to provide a more bird’s-eye view of how your diabetes management has been overall.
