Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
Video of Chickens Carving Out Pumpkin Is a Halloween Masterpiece
Halloween is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to pick out the last of the pumpkins, grab the carving tools and candles and get to work. To us, carving pumpkins is a very daunting task because well, it's not as easy as it looks. But apparently, it's no tall task for chickens.
Is There an Age Limit to Trick or Treat in Minnesota?
If you've ever hosted trick-or-treaters at your home, chances are, you've thought to yourself, or perhaps, even said aloud, "Aren't you too old to be out here with the rest of the kids?" Aside from being a little judgemental, it's a thought that pops into nearly every person's head while...
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
Afraid of catching COVID-19 this Halloween? How to trick-or-treat safely
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping safe this Halloween despite variants COVID-19 has affected children around the world. It has impacted everything from education to experiences, such as vacations, parties and holidays. As cases seem to be plummeting and life moves even closer to normalcy, Halloween looms on the horizon. […]
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Families showcase blue pumpkins ahead of Halloween
The colors of Halloween are typically orange and black, but people may also see blue, specifically blue pumpkins.
Testing Ground: Halloween candy
With Halloween on Monday, I figured it was about time to try some Halloween or fall-related sweet treats.
Fentanyl disguised as candy has some parents concerned this Halloween
More than 12,000 fentanyl pills were found at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday packed into candy boxes and with Halloween just around the corner, some families are worried.
Healthy Halloween Habits
Halloween can be overwhelmingly exciting with all the candy choices, but eating all that candy at once can have a different outcome. We spoke with Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Signe Darpinian, who just happens to be a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist to get tips on how to have a healthy relationship with what we eat.
The Best Halloween Deals of 2022
The streets of Hanoi are filled with people having fun, wearing horror costumes on Halloween
A large number of tourists, especially many young people, have flocked to Hang Ma Street and other entertainment venues in Hanoi at the weekend to shop and have fun when Halloween is approaching. Halloween is a ghost costume festival originating from the West, taking place on the night of October...
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
Fun Halloween Craft to Do With Dogs Is a Must for October
A lot of people consider their dogs to be their kids. They love celebrating holidays with them, they dress them in adorable outfits, and they take them everywhere they're allowed. We love our dogs! They are our babies!. Another super fun and cute way to celebrate your dog being your...
Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat
Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
Halloween is a lot of work; parents deserve a treat, too
Whether you buy it to hoard, buy it to pass out, collect at doorsteps or steal from your kids, there is no denying that Halloween wouldn’t be Halloween without candy. Not every piece of candy is as valuable as every other piece. If you don’t believe me, ask a kid which house gives out full-size candy bars. There’s always one. And everyone knows.
