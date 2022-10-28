ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
One Disney Park to Reopen, the Other to Close Indefinitely

We previously shared the big news that Walt Disney World Resort has revealed the reopening of its popular Water Park, Blizzard Beach. With the exciting news comes the disappointing announcement that Typhoon Lagoon is closing indefinitely. Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment since January 2022. Now, as we...
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change

You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week

Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World

If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
Video of Disney's 'Space Mountain' With the Lights on Is 'Slightly Terrifying'

For roller coasters, especially indoor ones, the lighting can totally make or break the atmosphere. Take Disney World's Space Mountain, for example. With its dark interior speckled by simulated starlight, it really gives you the feeling that you're flying through space. When the lights are on, however, it's a totally different experience.
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out

We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem

Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.

