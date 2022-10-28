Read full article on original website
Related
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
disneydining.com
One Disney Park to Reopen, the Other to Close Indefinitely
We previously shared the big news that Walt Disney World Resort has revealed the reopening of its popular Water Park, Blizzard Beach. With the exciting news comes the disappointing announcement that Typhoon Lagoon is closing indefinitely. Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment since January 2022. Now, as we...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
msn.com
15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change
You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
disneyfoodblog.com
Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World
If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
Video of Disney's 'Space Mountain' With the Lights on Is 'Slightly Terrifying'
For roller coasters, especially indoor ones, the lighting can totally make or break the atmosphere. Take Disney World's Space Mountain, for example. With its dark interior speckled by simulated starlight, it really gives you the feeling that you're flying through space. When the lights are on, however, it's a totally different experience.
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
disneydining.com
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out
We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem
Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
Comments / 2