How to Get the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2
Fans can finally jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer and those wanting to rack up wins with the powerful Kastov-74U can read our guide on how to unlock it below.
Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges reveal Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion weapon camos—and they’re going to take impossibly long to complete
Infinity Ward has introduced the mastery camos for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just two days ahead of release. And while they look pretty awesome, the best of them will take an obscene amount of time to finish. The mastery camos in MW2 are Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion....
Modern Warfare 2 Guide to Fixing Dev Error 6036
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone fans experienced the effects of the dev error 6036, keeping them from continuing their missions. Here's everything you need to know about fixing this bug. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone: Guide to Fixing Dev Error 6036. With the recent launch of Modern...
Modern Warfare 2 streamers and players are racing to be the first to acquire all 51 Gold weapon camos
The first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been quite eventful. On top of a myriad of server problems and severe bugs that cause the game to constantly crash on PC, players are peeling back the layers of the game’s oddly-designed progression system, including its weapon camos.
Modern Warfare 2 Firing Range Reportedly Accessible Through Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Loadout menus have reportedly been accessed by savvy console gamers. For those unaware, the Firing Range is an offline mode that gives players the opportunity to test out their newly adjusted weapons before heading into a match. This mode will feature three firing lanes, multiple targets at various distances, and accessible areas to test out various vantage points.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Best Vaznev-9K class setup in Modern Warfare 2
It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players everywhere to figure out some of the best guns available in Modern Warfare 2. MW2 boasts a mindboggling roster of guns, so it can be difficult to figure out which one is worth your while to use. Pro players and sweatlords around the world have done the legwork, though, and figured out that the Vaznev-9K is one of the best guns in the game so far.
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
Information Gatherer For Modern Warfare 2 Discovers Mention Of Zombies Game Mode
People who didn’t play this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 because there wasn’t enough zombie content should give it another shot. A Zombies mode might still be added to the game after all, according to recent information that has come to light. If you can’t slay hordes of the undead, it doesn’t seem like a Call of Duty game, does it?
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution
The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions. Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for...
What is Prisoner Rescue in Modern Warfare 2? | Prisoner Rescue gamemode, explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 delivers the classic arcade-style gameplay fans of the series have grown to love with a fresh coat of paint. The latest game in the series features a robust customization system, allowing players to get lost in the process of making a perfect class. Classic multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination have returned, but there are also new modes for those looking for a new experience.
When does Modern Warfare 2 season one start?
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are anxiously awaiting the release of the first season and its battle pass. The opening season will feature things like new operator skins, emblems, calling cards, and more. There is currently limited content available for the game outside of...
When does Muerta release in Dota 2?
The International is the perfect place for announcements and the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta. The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding her abilities which...
How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Early in the life cycle of any Call of Duty title, players are always quickly trying to figure out what are the best guns in the game. That holds true in Modern Warfare 2, released worldwide on Oct. 28. The game has only been out in the U.S. for just...
3 big offseason questions for North America’s 3 Worlds 2022 representatives
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship might still be ongoing, but for the three North...
J. K. Simmons is coming to Dota 2 with new Cave Johnson announcer pack
The International 2022 is back for its final stage, and Valve decided to bring the announcements early. Not only did TI11 move to a larger stadium to fit a much bigger crowd, but it looks like more content is on the way for Dota 2 fans watching from home too with one of the new announcements being the inclusion of a Cave Johnson announcer pack voiced by the legendary J. K. Simmons.
Dota 2 fans want Valve to bring back locked cosmetics, but it isn’t going to happen
Valve had a pleasant surprise for Dota 2 fans the other day. The developer decided to share the spirit of The International 2022 by giving away a battle pass and Arcana, which caused a spike in player numbers. Due to the heavy demand, Valve had to limit the free rewards,...
Dota 2 hits 1 million players for the first time in years, mostly due to TI11’s free Arcanas
The International 2022 finals are here, and Dota 2 is thriving. Ahead of the last day of the competitive season, Valve’s MOBA has broken the one million concurrent player mark for the first time in over three years—mostly on the back of free items. Dota’s player count has...
