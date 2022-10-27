ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Guide to Fixing Dev Error 6036

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone fans experienced the effects of the dev error 6036, keeping them from continuing their missions. Here's everything you need to know about fixing this bug. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone: Guide to Fixing Dev Error 6036. With the recent launch of Modern...
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Firing Range Reportedly Accessible Through Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Firing Range and Loadout menus have reportedly been accessed by savvy console gamers. For those unaware, the Firing Range is an offline mode that gives players the opportunity to test out their newly adjusted weapons before heading into a match. This mode will feature three firing lanes, multiple targets at various distances, and accessible areas to test out various vantage points.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List

With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
dotesports.com

Best Vaznev-9K class setup in Modern Warfare 2

It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players everywhere to figure out some of the best guns available in Modern Warfare 2. MW2 boasts a mindboggling roster of guns, so it can be difficult to figure out which one is worth your while to use. Pro players and sweatlords around the world have done the legwork, though, and figured out that the Vaznev-9K is one of the best guns in the game so far.
dotesports.com

Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?

Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
NME

Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes

If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
HappyGamer

Information Gatherer For Modern Warfare 2 Discovers Mention Of Zombies Game Mode

People who didn’t play this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 because there wasn’t enough zombie content should give it another shot. A Zombies mode might still be added to the game after all, according to recent information that has come to light. If you can’t slay hordes of the undead, it doesn’t seem like a Call of Duty game, does it?
dotesports.com

What is Prisoner Rescue in Modern Warfare 2? | Prisoner Rescue gamemode, explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 delivers the classic arcade-style gameplay fans of the series have grown to love with a fresh coat of paint. The latest game in the series features a robust customization system, allowing players to get lost in the process of making a perfect class. Classic multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination have returned, but there are also new modes for those looking for a new experience.
dotesports.com

When does Modern Warfare 2 season one start?

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are anxiously awaiting the release of the first season and its battle pass. The opening season will feature things like new operator skins, emblems, calling cards, and more. There is currently limited content available for the game outside of...
dotesports.com

When does Muerta release in Dota 2?

The International is the perfect place for announcements and the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta. The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding her abilities which...
dotesports.com

How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Early in the life cycle of any Call of Duty title, players are always quickly trying to figure out what are the best guns in the game. That holds true in Modern Warfare 2, released worldwide on Oct. 28. The game has only been out in the U.S. for just...
dotesports.com

3 big offseason questions for North America’s 3 Worlds 2022 representatives

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship might still be ongoing, but for the three North...
dotesports.com

J. K. Simmons is coming to Dota 2 with new Cave Johnson announcer pack

The International 2022 is back for its final stage, and Valve decided to bring the announcements early. Not only did TI11 move to a larger stadium to fit a much bigger crowd, but it looks like more content is on the way for Dota 2 fans watching from home too with one of the new announcements being the inclusion of a Cave Johnson announcer pack voiced by the legendary J. K. Simmons.

