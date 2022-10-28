State employees to get 20% discount for online courses from PennWest University

PennWest University will offer a 20% online tuition discount for all of Pennsylvania’s state employees offered through its PennWest Global Online.

The reduction, announced Thursday, will be available on about 150 programs under a partnership with the state, effective for the 2023 spring semester.

The discount applies for undergraduate and graduate programs taken online.

State workers can apply for the rate starting Monday, Nov. 7.

PennWest came into existence July 1 through mergers of California (Pa.), Clarion and Edinboro universities, one of two multi-campus consolidations instituted by the State System of Higher Education to stabilize finances and reverse enrollment losses. In the northeast, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield now are under the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania umbrella.

PennWest saw an 11 % decline in overall enrollment this fall, though freshmen numbers grew by 1.5%.

Collectively, the three-campus institution, with 12,780 students, is the second largest among the State System’s 10 universities after West Chester in suburban Philadelphia. PennWest is Western Pennsylvania’s second largest public university.

Gov. Tom Wolf commended the discount and said it will help build a stronger workforce through educational opportunities.

Would save up to $1,550

Wendy Mackall, a PennWest spokeswoman, said the discount could be worth up to $1,550 per academic year (fall and spring) for a full-time undergraduate online student.

Employees of all 27 state agencies are eligible for the discount. A state spokesman did not have the number of employees.

Both Mackall and the state spokesman said the commonwealth is not providing additional money to PennWest to support the discount partnership.

“PennWest is committed to the needs of Pennsylvania’s adult learners, including state employees,” said Erinn Lake, vice president for strategic enrollment and Global Online advancement.

“The agreement makes earning an advanced degree more attainable and affordable for our workforce.”

“PennWest and the State System are expanding paths for students of all ages to earn an affordable degree or credential that opens doors of opportunity now and into the future,” said PASSHE Chancellor Daniel Greenstein.

Details to come

More details will be available early next month, officials said.

State employees can check their departmental communications channels or visit online.pennwest.edu in early November to find out how to apply. Information also will be shared via PennWest University’s social media channels.