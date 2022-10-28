Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Salina Police Log 10-31-22
Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident on Friday evening around 5pm. Police say a driver in a black, Dodge pickup ran into the back end of a 2012 Kia Forte near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford. The 19-year-old driver of the Kia and her 19-year-old passenger were not injured. Witnesses told officers at the scene the hit and run driver looked like a Hispanic male.
ksal.com
Salina Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges
A Salina man wanted on a failure to appear warrant is now facing charges for possession of a firearm by a controlled substance user. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were attempting to contact 24-year-old David Boeschling in the parking lot at the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway on Sunday night around 9:20pm.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers begins new suspect search, announces discovery of second suspect
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has announced the discovery of one suspect and a new search for a suspect. Crime Stoppers says 26-year-old Adena Masters has been located, although it does not say she has been confined. In early September, Crime Stoppers announced a search for Masters on suspicion of warrants for failing to abide.
Man arrested after Saturday night Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka, has been arrested for the Saturday night shooting at the Relax Inn in South Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call came in around 7 p.m. Raines was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections […]
1350kman.com
Man accused of slashing tires on nearly a dozen Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles
Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were the target of vandalism early Thursday morning when 11 patrol units had their tires slashed, according to authorities. Those vehicles were parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin Streets in Junction City. Security video showed 36-year-old Justin Nienhaus, of Grandview Plaza, as the perpetrator. He was arrested by deputies in conjunction with Junction City and Grandview Plaza Police officers on 10 counts of felony criminal damage to property as well as two misdemeanor counts thereof, and two counts of felony interference with a law enforcement officer.
Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
WIBW
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business
On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gamal-Elden, Wael E; 41; Astoria, N.Y. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
WIBW
5 teens arrested after guns, drugs found after driving wrong way down 1-way
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers were arrested in Manhattan when guns and drugs were found after they were stopped for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
kttn.com
SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
WIBW
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
KSN.com
Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating...
ksal.com
Third Card Skimmer Found
Another card skimmer has been found at a Salina fuel stop. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that staff at the Pilot Travel Center on North 9th was alerted to the tampering of the card reader at one of its pumps when an the alarm sounded. Video shows a...
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify man after thousands of dollars in cell phones stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a man after thousands of dollars worth of cell phones were stolen. The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to an ongoing large cellphone theft investigation. On Aug. 5, TPD...
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
WIBW
19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
