Junction City, KS

ksal.com

Salina Police Log 10-31-22

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident on Friday evening around 5pm. Police say a driver in a black, Dodge pickup ran into the back end of a 2012 Kia Forte near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford. The 19-year-old driver of the Kia and her 19-year-old passenger were not injured. Witnesses told officers at the scene the hit and run driver looked like a Hispanic male.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges

A Salina man wanted on a failure to appear warrant is now facing charges for possession of a firearm by a controlled substance user. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were attempting to contact 24-year-old David Boeschling in the parking lot at the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway on Sunday night around 9:20pm.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after Saturday night Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka, has been arrested for the Saturday night shooting at the Relax Inn in South Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call came in around 7 p.m. Raines was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Man accused of slashing tires on nearly a dozen Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles

Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were the target of vandalism early Thursday morning when 11 patrol units had their tires slashed, according to authorities. Those vehicles were parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin Streets in Junction City. Security video showed 36-year-old Justin Nienhaus, of Grandview Plaza, as the perpetrator. He was arrested by deputies in conjunction with Junction City and Grandview Plaza Police officers on 10 counts of felony criminal damage to property as well as two misdemeanor counts thereof, and two counts of felony interference with a law enforcement officer.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business

On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 29

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gamal-Elden, Wael E; 41; Astoria, N.Y. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

5 teens arrested after guns, drugs found after driving wrong way down 1-way

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers were arrested in Manhattan when guns and drugs were found after they were stopped for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
MANHATTAN, KS
kttn.com

SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169

A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
WORTH COUNTY, MO
JC Post

Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN.com

Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Third Card Skimmer Found

Another card skimmer has been found at a Salina fuel stop. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that staff at the Pilot Travel Center on North 9th was alerted to the tampering of the card reader at one of its pumps when an the alarm sounded. Video shows a...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
TOPEKA, KS

