Tonight will be a cool night with temperatures dipping into the 50s across South Mississippi. Winds will be light and variable with a few clouds overnight. Tomorrow will be a mild, near-seasonal day. Halloween day will have high temperatures in the mid-70s with West winds at 5-10 MPH. Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the entire day. The conditions will be lovely for any Halloween activities. Temperatures will be in the low-70s to begin the evening, dipping into the 60s for any trick-or-treating plans.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO