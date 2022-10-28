Read full article on original website
10/30 – Jeff Vorick’s “Seasonal” Sunday Night Forecast
Tonight will be a cool night with temperatures dipping into the 50s across South Mississippi. Winds will be light and variable with a few clouds overnight. Tomorrow will be a mild, near-seasonal day. Halloween day will have high temperatures in the mid-70s with West winds at 5-10 MPH. Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the entire day. The conditions will be lovely for any Halloween activities. Temperatures will be in the low-70s to begin the evening, dipping into the 60s for any trick-or-treating plans.
10/31 – The Chief’s “Frightfully Ghoulish” Halloween Morning Forecast
Weakness in the upper levels extends from Missouri to Baja California. At the surface, low pressure associated with the weakness was centered over Illinois with a frontal boundary well to our east. Weak high pressure was centered off the Louisiana coastline. A couple of cloud decks across the area, one with bases around 5,000 feet associated with the low pressure over Illinois, the other was a cirrus deck associated with the upper jet departing the base of the trough over Mexico.
10/28 – Brittany’s “Increasing Clouds” Friday Evening Forecast
The upper low to our west will move eastward across Texas this afternoon and evening, and be located near Shreveport by early Saturday morning. Beyond that point, the low begins to open up and move northeastward toward the Ohio River Valley Saturday night. Tonight, we’ll have cloudy skies with a...
