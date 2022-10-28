ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennLive.com

2022 District 3 football tournament brackets

District 3 officials have released the official postseason football brackets based on the final power ratings. Dates and times are included for the opening rounds. Below is a quick glance at those brackets. The higher seed will host games through the championship round. CLASS 6A. Quarterfinals (Nov. 11-12) Carlisle (8,...
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Northampton remains perfect, Nazareth wins the EPC South, and Pleasant Valley wins a close game

Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school football games Friday night in Week 10. Nazareth 35, Easton 28 The game started out with both teams trading punts, but Nazareth’s superstar, Sonny Sasso, got the Blue Eagles on the board with a three-yard run. The first quarter ended with the game at 7-0, but early in the second, Easton’s JuJu Fears scored from 12 yards out to tie it up. ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

SU Volleyball rallies to outhit Lock Haven

The Shippensburg University volleyball team came back from a slow start to outhit Lock Haven on Saturday afternoon for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division victory in four sets at Thomas Field House. Set scores were 22-25, 25-16, 25-6 and 25-14. How it happened. Shippensburg (16-11, 8-4 PSAC...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

District 3 4A football playoffs: Bishop McDevitt gets a bye, East Pennsboro, Milton Hershey, Susquehanna Twp. get their matchups

Bishop McDevitt will get a week to rest in its quest to get back to the 4A state title game. As expected, the Crusaders (8-1), were the top-seed Saturday when the District 3 4A playoff brackets were released. That means they will get a bye, and will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between eight-seeded East Pennsboro (4-6) and ninth-seeded Kennard-Dale (4-6).
MILTON, PA
thesportspage.blog

Dist. 3 boys X-C: Greencastle wins tight team race in 3A

NEWVILLE — If you needed evidence that cross country can be a team sport, you only have to look at what the Greencastle-Antrim boys achieved Saturday. The Blue Devils did not have a finisher in the top 11 individually at the District 3 Class 3A Championships at Big Spring H.S. on Saturday, but they did have all five runners place in the top 38.
GREENCASTLE, PA
The Morning Call

District 11 football playoffs: Catasauqua gets its rematch with Palisades

The steam had not yet stopping coming from Catasauqua coach Travis Brett’s ears after a Week 9 overtime loss to Palisades when the possibility of a rematch was floated. Brett, a throwback style coach who was part of the Rough Riders’ golden years, wanted that rematch. He hoped his players wanted it as bad as he did. “I hope so,” he said. “Any kid in his right mind would be motivated to play ...
CATASAUQUA, PA

