Central Dauphin boys soccer team advances to D3, 4A semifinal by taking down Mechanicsburg
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Central Dauphin boys soccer coach Neil Cooper is adamant that the road to the District 3, 4A title goes straight through the Rams home turf of Landis Field. 12 — Central Dauphin vs Mechanicsburg in Boys 4A soccer quarterfinal. And, he’s certain that the...
2022 District 3 football tournament brackets
District 3 officials have released the official postseason football brackets based on the final power ratings. Dates and times are included for the opening rounds. Below is a quick glance at those brackets. The higher seed will host games through the championship round. CLASS 6A. Quarterfinals (Nov. 11-12) Carlisle (8,...
Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Northampton remains perfect, Nazareth wins the EPC South, and Pleasant Valley wins a close game
Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school football games Friday night in Week 10. Nazareth 35, Easton 28 The game started out with both teams trading punts, but Nazareth’s superstar, Sonny Sasso, got the Blue Eagles on the board with a three-yard run. The first quarter ended with the game at 7-0, but early in the second, Easton’s JuJu Fears scored from 12 yards out to tie it up. ...
SU Volleyball rallies to outhit Lock Haven
The Shippensburg University volleyball team came back from a slow start to outhit Lock Haven on Saturday afternoon for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division victory in four sets at Thomas Field House. Set scores were 22-25, 25-16, 25-6 and 25-14. How it happened. Shippensburg (16-11, 8-4 PSAC...
District 3 3A football playoffs: West Perry, Upper Dauphin get their matchups
West Perry and Upper Dauphin are both in the District 3 3A playoffs, and they will both have their work cut out for them if they want to win it all. That’s because the top-seed went to Wyomissing (10-0), as expected. And the Spartans, featuring big, Penn State commit J’ven Williams on the line, have been roughing folks up all season.
District 3 4A football playoffs: Bishop McDevitt gets a bye, East Pennsboro, Milton Hershey, Susquehanna Twp. get their matchups
Bishop McDevitt will get a week to rest in its quest to get back to the 4A state title game. As expected, the Crusaders (8-1), were the top-seed Saturday when the District 3 4A playoff brackets were released. That means they will get a bye, and will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between eight-seeded East Pennsboro (4-6) and ninth-seeded Kennard-Dale (4-6).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In WPIAL finals rematch, Knoch tops Sewickley Academy for PIAA girls team tennis title
In a rematch of the WPIAL Class 2A team tennis finals, Knoch defeated Sewickley Academy, 4-1, Saturday afternoon to win the school’s second state championship. The Knights, who also won the PIAA title in 2020, won three-set battles at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Knoch’s Emily Greb...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley girls volleyball parlays talent, hard work into playoff berth
Quaker Valley veteran girls volleyball coach Mike Vavrek knew his team was talented this season. The QV netters finished third in Section 4-2A with an 11-3 record behind only Avonworth (13-1) and Central Valley (12-2). “At the start of the season, I expected this team to work hard and improve...
thesportspage.blog
Dist. 3 boys X-C: Greencastle wins tight team race in 3A
NEWVILLE — If you needed evidence that cross country can be a team sport, you only have to look at what the Greencastle-Antrim boys achieved Saturday. The Blue Devils did not have a finisher in the top 11 individually at the District 3 Class 3A Championships at Big Spring H.S. on Saturday, but they did have all five runners place in the top 38.
District 11 football playoffs: Catasauqua gets its rematch with Palisades
The steam had not yet stopping coming from Catasauqua coach Travis Brett’s ears after a Week 9 overtime loss to Palisades when the possibility of a rematch was floated. Brett, a throwback style coach who was part of the Rough Riders’ golden years, wanted that rematch. He hoped his players wanted it as bad as he did. “I hope so,” he said. “Any kid in his right mind would be motivated to play ...
Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team earns shootout win in rivalry game
Penn-Trafford improved to 2-1 in the PIHL by defeating Hempfield, 5-4, in a shootout. The Warriors grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second period on goals by Bryce Kropczynski, Colin Paterson and Noah Moffa, but Hempfield used three power-play goals in the third period to tie the score. Cam Kiste...
