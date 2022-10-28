Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Central Bucks South surges past Pennridge
EAST ROCKHILL >> Central Bucks South’s internal drive to go into the playoffs the right way was epitomized by the pile-moving runs of Jack Carver. “Jack Carver was unbelievable. He’s such a tough runner,” Titans coach Tom Hetrick said. “He means business when he gets the football in his hands. And I couldn’t be more proud of our front, for what they were able to do in the fourth quarter.”
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley football repeats as PAC champion in 21-14 win over Pope John Paul II
ROYERSFORD >> Scott Reed was 24 when he began his coaching career at Perkiomen Valley. From 2004-2015, he helped build up the program to what it is today, a Pioneer Athletic Conference juggernaut. But on Saturday in the PAC championship game, Pope John Paul II’s first-year head coach was tasked with slaying the beast he helped create.
Council Rock North Grad Surprises Grandparents with Tickets to See the Phillies at the World Series
The Upper Makefield man got his grandparents tickets to see their favorite sports team. A graduate of Council Rock High School North recently surprised his grandparents with tickets to one of the biggest games of the year. Michele Haddon wrote about the generous gift in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown
Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
First Ever Ice Skating Rink at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, PA
Oh, you're going to love this. For the first time ever there will be an ice skating rink at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and it's going to be opening just in time for some holiday fun. It's a pop up ice skating rink from Flight on Ice, according to the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers calling for audit of Phillies’, Pirates’ rental payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Two state lawmakers are calling for an audit of payments to the state from Pennsylvania’s two Major League Baseball teams. The payments fall under an agreement made in 1999 when the state invested taxpayer money in building stadiums for the Phillies and the Pirates. “The...
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Loquitur
Monumental changes at Cabrini
Late Friday afternoon, on Oct. 28, Cabrini University’s Interim President Helen Drinan announced to students and faculty through separate emails, that the board of trustees approved a three-year comprehensive plan to reduce debt and increase strategic revenues. Monumental changes are happening to Cabrini University, including a merger of the...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
sanatogapost.com
Storm-Damaged and Rebuilt Route 724 Bridge to Open
NORTH COVENTRY PA – The reconstructed Route 724 bridge (at top and above) over Ecker’s Run in North Coventry Township will re-open Friday (Oct. 28, 2022) afternoon, once Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives are satisfied with the completion of line painting and other final preparations there, state 26th House District Rep. Tim Hennessey said.
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers. They were letter templates....
aroundambler.com
Mermaid Lake gets $1 million grant towards infrastructure improvements
Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has released details on its latest round of grants and it includes a $1 million grant towards Whitpain Township’s plan to create a park and camp at Mermaid Lake. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a grant program of the commonwealth administered by...
Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA
The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
Josh Shapiro’s list of donors is a reason to be concerned about his candidacy | Letter
Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is obviously loved by millionaire leftist California political donors and teachers’ unions who support this career politician. Shapiro is a Democrat like Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsome, who are causing their citizens extreme suffering under very high inflation. And Shapiro has attracted...
