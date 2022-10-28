ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Central Bucks South surges past Pennridge

EAST ROCKHILL >> Central Bucks South’s internal drive to go into the playoffs the right way was epitomized by the pile-moving runs of Jack Carver. “Jack Carver was unbelievable. He’s such a tough runner,” Titans coach Tom Hetrick said. “He means business when he gets the football in his hands. And I couldn’t be more proud of our front, for what they were able to do in the fourth quarter.”
PERKASIE, PA
WTAJ

Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown

Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
Loquitur

Monumental changes at Cabrini

Late Friday afternoon, on Oct. 28, Cabrini University’s Interim President Helen Drinan announced to students and faculty through separate emails, that the board of trustees approved a three-year comprehensive plan to reduce debt and increase strategic revenues. Monumental changes are happening to Cabrini University, including a merger of the...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Storm-Damaged and Rebuilt Route 724 Bridge to Open

NORTH COVENTRY PA – The reconstructed Route 724 bridge (at top and above) over Ecker’s Run in North Coventry Township will re-open Friday (Oct. 28, 2022) afternoon, once Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives are satisfied with the completion of line painting and other final preparations there, state 26th House District Rep. Tim Hennessey said.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA

The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Josh Shapiro’s list of donors is a reason to be concerned about his candidacy | Letter

Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is obviously loved by millionaire leftist California political donors and teachers’ unions who support this career politician. Shapiro is a Democrat like Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsome, who are causing their citizens extreme suffering under very high inflation. And Shapiro has attracted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy