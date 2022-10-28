ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Couch Potato: Bingo! East Bladen Covers All Squares Against St. Pauls

No, I didn’t have “East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28” on my Bingo card, yet that’s what happened Friday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage as evidenced by their 353 rushing yards. St. Pauls had no answer for for an East Bladen offensive line that opened holes for the powerful running of Zamir Lewis and Masion Brooks. The duo combined for six touchdowns and 323 rushing yards.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Couch Potato: Sunday News And Notes From Under The Cushions

As the headline reads, here’s some news and notes from the under the cushions of the couch about upcoming events in Bladen County. • Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball will present a Trunk or Treat at the Clarkton Ballfield Monday from 6-8 p.m. Candy, best costume contest, concessions. • Bladen...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Maya McDonald Leads Cape Fear Community to Region X Championship

MARTINSVILLE, Va.- Former East Bladen star Maya McDonald poured in 4 first half goals Saturday to lead her Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils to a 5-3 victory over Louisburg in the championship game of the South Atlantic District/Region X Division II Tournament. McDonald’s ‘Hat Trick’ plus 1 helped earn...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
East Bladen To Play At Hertford County in Football Playoffs

Going unbeaten in October helped East Bladen move up to the No. 22 seed for the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A football playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) were matched against No. 11 Hertford County (9-1) for Friday’s opening round when the postseason pairings were announced Saturday. The Ahoskie-based Bears finished second in the Northeastern coastal 3-A/2-A Conference, losing only to league titlist Elizabeth City Northeastern.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Football: East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28

ELIZABETHTOWN — Slowly, but surely, the East Bladen football team has been putting together the pieces, trying to find the right fit to a sometimes puzzling season. Friday night, on Senior Night in a steady, light rain at Lenon Fisher Stadium, everything came together for the Eagles in a dominating 53-28 win against St. Pauls in the final game of the regular season.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 30

I am concerned about the ‘hate’ in our nation … Remember, ‘Love thy neighbors as thyself’ … No ‘ifs’,’ands’ or ‘buts’ … Disagree all you care to … but, love thy neighbor, how much? … As thyself … Is that not what the good book says?…
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County

No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Fall in Bladen Series: Trick or Treat!

Trick-or-Treating is one of the most beloved and practiced Halloween traditions. Children (and children at heart) have the opportunity to dress up, hang out with friends and family, and collect candy on Halloween night, traditionally. On this Halloween, there are several different trick-or-treating options in Bladen County. The ringing of...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

