SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is a time for fun costumes and tasty treats. But there are still precautions parents need to take to keep their children safe. Here's a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility from low lighting at night plays a factor in these incidents.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO