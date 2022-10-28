Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Campaign finance reports shed light on Shreveport mayor's race
SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver continues to be the leader in the race for Shreveport mayor when it comes to campaign contributions, according to the most recent round of reporting available through this afternoon. Today is the deadline for what’s called the 10-P report. That’s the report...
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; Vivian man awaits trial
BATON ROUGE, La. - An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans, including one from Vivian, charged in...
DeSoto LPN to enter plea to federal indictment
SHREVEPORT, La. – A DeSoto Parish nurse indicted last week in federal court is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to prescription pill fraud charges, according to a court minute entry. The plea comes as Debra Craig, 65, of Converse, and Dr. Jeffrey Evans, 65, of Mansfield, the physician she...
Kids and parents celebrate Halloween at several Trunk or Treat events in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La.-A large number of parents and kids turned out to several Trunk or Treat events held in Shreveport. The goal was to provide a safe, fun place to celebrate Halloween. With a large number of trick-or-treaters expected to hit Shreveport streets this Halloween, the main concern for organizers was...
Sheriff's Safety Town hosts annual Trunk or Treat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31. Sheriff's Safety Town partnered with the Shreveport Police Department and other local first responders to provide a secure, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy. Participating agencies include:. Shreveport Fire Department. Louisiana State Police - Troop G.
Arrest made in September fatal shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man last month. Tahiron King, 33, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Oct. 19 on a charge of second-degree murder, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release. King is accused in the...
Halloween tips to keep your children safe
SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is a time for fun costumes and tasty treats. But there are still precautions parents need to take to keep their children safe. Here's a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility from low lighting at night plays a factor in these incidents.
