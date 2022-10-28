Read full article on original website
Elon Musk isn’t even done buying Twitter, but he’s already picking a fight with Apple over Spotify and payment guidelines
Elon Musk hasn’t wrapped up his purchase of Twitter yet, but he seems to be already gearing up for another battle. In a pair of late-night Tweets, posted just four minutes apart, Musk expressed concerns about Apple’s business practices, specifically those surrounding Spotify and app store guidelines. The...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook casts doubt on new M2 MacBook Pros in 2022
The fall is Apple's main product launch period, with the annual iPhone refresh being the centerpiece of events. Flanking them are Apple's other ecosystem changes, covering product areas including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Mac, which can sometimes get their own events. Apple's M2 processor debuted in 2022,...
Apple Insider
Apple's iOS 16.2 release expected in December, iOS 16.3 possibly in February
Apple's next major updates for its operating systems will reportedly land in the middle of December, while updates including iOS 16 will apparently ship in February or March. Apple released a swathe of operating system updates on October 24, bringing out iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and others. However, users may have a long time to wait for the next big update release from the iPhone maker.
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly won't launch new M2 Macs until 2023
Apple won't be bringing out new Mac models until 2023, reports claim, with the updated M2 versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro now scheduled for the first quarter. Expectations of a third set of fall launches from Apple were put into question following comments from Apple's...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch optimized charging available in watchOS 9
Apple Watches running watchOS 9 can learn from users' charging habits to slow battery aging, similar to a feature found on iPhone called optimized battery charging. Battery health is an increasing concern among Apple users, so the company has implemented measures to ensure device batteries don't age too quickly. One such feature has been added in watchOS 9 called optimized battery charging.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
TechCrunch
Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming
This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
Twitter shares taken off stock exchange after Elon Musk seals $44bn takeover – business live
Donald Trump says he is happy Twitter is in ‘sane hands,’ as SEC filing confirms the Tesla billionaire has bought the social media platform with over 230m users
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Apple Insider
Foxconn's iPhone output could drop by 30% over COVID outbreak
The Zhengzhou factory in China's Henan province was hit by a Coronavirus outbreak in October, which threatened production at Foxconn's biggest site for assembling iPhones. While Foxconn is attempting to mitigate any shortfall, it seems the hit to global iPhone could be significant. A person familiar with the issue told...
Apple Insider
Apple explains how the redesigned Home app came to be
Apple released iOS 16 earlier this fall, and with it, launched an improved version of the Home app with the goal of making it work for everyone. The new Home app -- once prone to being unruly if a user's home had more than a handful of smart devices -- has been redesigned with a focus on simplicity.
Apple Insider
Unionized Australian Apple Store employees set to strike again
Australian Apple Store employees threaten additional work stoppages and strikes as they negotiate improved wage rates. A group of around 200 employees belonging to the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union in Australia are meeting on Monday to discuss further action against Apple. The union is one of three involved in negotiations.
Apple Insider
Edge Full Kit review: An iPhone mount for your MacBook Pro
The Edge Full Kit lets you mount your phone to your notebook, computer, or tablet, and could potentially help you multitask better between your hardware and your iPhone. The kit ships with three accessories inside - a mount, a light, and a universal wireless charger. All of these components work together to give you the best home kit experience it has to offer.
Musk recurs big money from banks in Twitter deal, including Charlotte-based Bank of America
Billionaire Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal to buy the social media last Thursday night. He is already changing Twitter by firing its CEO and top executives.
Apple Insider
Apple's Chief Information Officer, VP of online retail are leaving the company
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Two more executives are stepping down at Apple, bringing the total to four that will have departed the company since August. The news comes shortly after the announcement that Evans Hankey would soon leave...
Tesla competitor GM will reportedly temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing ads on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk. Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, and some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary. GM is a major competitor of Tesla in electric vehicles and plans to stop...
Apple Insider
Matter may not be a HomeKit hero -- at least at first
The organizational body behind Matter has promised that the new standard will be the great unifier of smart homes. While it is absolutely the beginning of something great, it won't mean a lot for HomeKit users out of the gate. Matter is a new smart home standard that will work...
Apple Insider
From X10 to Matter: The smart home evolves again
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new standard Matter will enable easy, secure communication between smart home brands and devices — and existing devices may be able to be updated to support it. Although we are still in...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Apple Insider
Google patches seventh zero-day exploit in Chrome in 2022
A critical Google Chrome update for the Mac and Windows desktop browsers is available that addresses an actively exploited vulnerability. Chrome users should update to version 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and version 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows as soon as possible to patch against a known active exploit. To update Chrome on Mac:
