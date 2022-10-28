ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

Tim Cook casts doubt on new M2 MacBook Pros in 2022

The fall is Apple's main product launch period, with the annual iPhone refresh being the centerpiece of events. Flanking them are Apple's other ecosystem changes, covering product areas including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Mac, which can sometimes get their own events. Apple's M2 processor debuted in 2022,...
Apple Insider

Apple's iOS 16.2 release expected in December, iOS 16.3 possibly in February

Apple's next major updates for its operating systems will reportedly land in the middle of December, while updates including iOS 16 will apparently ship in February or March. Apple released a swathe of operating system updates on October 24, bringing out iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and others. However, users may have a long time to wait for the next big update release from the iPhone maker.
Apple Insider

Apple reportedly won't launch new M2 Macs until 2023

Apple won't be bringing out new Mac models until 2023, reports claim, with the updated M2 versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro now scheduled for the first quarter. Expectations of a third set of fall launches from Apple were put into question following comments from Apple's...
Apple Insider

Apple Watch optimized charging available in watchOS 9

Apple Watches running watchOS 9 can learn from users' charging habits to slow battery aging, similar to a feature found on iPhone called optimized battery charging. Battery health is an increasing concern among Apple users, so the company has implemented measures to ensure device batteries don't age too quickly. One such feature has been added in watchOS 9 called optimized battery charging.
TechCrunch

Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming

This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
Fox Business

Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Apple Insider

Foxconn's iPhone output could drop by 30% over COVID outbreak

The Zhengzhou factory in China's Henan province was hit by a Coronavirus outbreak in October, which threatened production at Foxconn's biggest site for assembling iPhones. While Foxconn is attempting to mitigate any shortfall, it seems the hit to global iPhone could be significant. A person familiar with the issue told...
Apple Insider

Apple explains how the redesigned Home app came to be

Apple released iOS 16 earlier this fall, and with it, launched an improved version of the Home app with the goal of making it work for everyone. The new Home app -- once prone to being unruly if a user's home had more than a handful of smart devices -- has been redesigned with a focus on simplicity.
Apple Insider

Unionized Australian Apple Store employees set to strike again

Australian Apple Store employees threaten additional work stoppages and strikes as they negotiate improved wage rates. A group of around 200 employees belonging to the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union in Australia are meeting on Monday to discuss further action against Apple. The union is one of three involved in negotiations.
Apple Insider

Edge Full Kit review: An iPhone mount for your MacBook Pro

The Edge Full Kit lets you mount your phone to your notebook, computer, or tablet, and could potentially help you multitask better between your hardware and your iPhone. The kit ships with three accessories inside - a mount, a light, and a universal wireless charger. All of these components work together to give you the best home kit experience it has to offer.
Apple Insider

Apple's Chief Information Officer, VP of online retail are leaving the company

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Two more executives are stepping down at Apple, bringing the total to four that will have departed the company since August. The news comes shortly after the announcement that Evans Hankey would soon leave...
Apple Insider

Matter may not be a HomeKit hero -- at least at first

The organizational body behind Matter has promised that the new standard will be the great unifier of smart homes. While it is absolutely the beginning of something great, it won't mean a lot for HomeKit users out of the gate. Matter is a new smart home standard that will work...
Apple Insider

From X10 to Matter: The smart home evolves again

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new standard Matter will enable easy, secure communication between smart home brands and devices — and existing devices may be able to be updated to support it. Although we are still in...
Apple Insider

Google patches seventh zero-day exploit in Chrome in 2022

A critical Google Chrome update for the Mac and Windows desktop browsers is available that addresses an actively exploited vulnerability. Chrome users should update to version 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and version 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows as soon as possible to patch against a known active exploit. To update Chrome on Mac:

